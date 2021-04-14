A glimpse into the home of an Atlanta interior designer

Overall, with her clients and her own home design, Whitney likes to focus on joy.

“Your home should make you happy when you walk through your front door and be filled with carefully curated pieces that have meaning to you,” she said.

Snapshot

Residents: Whitney and Nathan Durham, their two sons, 11-year-old Benson and 9-year-old Graham, and their two yellow English Labradors, Gus and Annie. Whitney is the owner and lead designer of Whitney Durham Interiors, and Nathan is the managing director of Marsh McClennan Atlanta.

Location: Atlanta

Size: 3,800 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Year built: 1932

Year bought: 2013

Renovations: Enclosed the screened-in porch to create a sunroom in 2016 and added a pool and cabana in early 2020.

Project consultants: Landscape architect Graham Pittman worked on the backyard renovation.

Architectural style: Cottage

Favorite architectural elements: Gothic blue front door, architectural pitches of the roofline and scalloped roof shingles.

Interior design style: Traditional and colorful with a modern twist

Favorite interior design elements: The mix of old and new and high and low pieces that create a curated look.

Favorite outdoor elements: Pool and cabana

Resources: Furniture and decor from Ellenburg Chair Company, Myers Carpet, Parviz Oriental Rugs, Schumacher, Marguerite’s on Dresden, Twenty2, Stark Carpet, Serena & Lily, Award Fabrics, Antiques & Beyond, Ella Home, Stanton Home Furnishings, B.D. Jeffries, Antique Factory, Knotted Turkish Rugs, SWOOX Curated Consignment, Magnolia Antiques, Anthropologie, The Treasure Mart, DuPre’s Antique Market, Ballard Designs, Ikea, RugsUSA, Lee Industries, Wesley Hall Furniture and Summer Classics. Art by Elaine Burge, Michelle Armas, Erin Gregory, Renee Bouchon, Whitney Durham, Sally King Benedict, Teil Duncan and Meredith Kinney. Lighting from Circa Lighting and Robert Abbey.

