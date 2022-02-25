When Kountry Wayne needed interior design help, he chose these Atlanta sisters

With deep roots in the Atlanta community, the sisters “excel at creating spaces tailored to each client’s specific lifestyle, tastes, and needs,” according to the company’s website. Their interior design firm is based in Stone Mountain, where they also have a retail store with a carefully curated selection of luxurious and one-of-a-kind home furnishings.

Their latest work for Kountry Wayne was featured in online international art and design publication, ARABELLA. Check out their work below: