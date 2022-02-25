Hamburger icon
When Kountry Wayne needed interior design help, he chose these Atlanta sisters

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Entertainer Kountry Wayne is known for brightening up people’s days with his comedy, so when he bought a new house, he wanted his space to reflect a similarly open and bright aesthetic. For that job, he turned to Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods.

The interior designers have been in business together since 1997, and their company, The Sisters and Company, has grown to become one of the most consistently successful design firms in the city.

With deep roots in the Atlanta community, the sisters “excel at creating spaces tailored to each client’s specific lifestyle, tastes, and needs,” according to the company’s website. Their interior design firm is based in Stone Mountain, where they also have a retail store with a carefully curated selection of luxurious and one-of-a-kind home furnishings.

Their latest work for Kountry Wayne was featured in online international art and design publication, ARABELLA. Check out their work below:

Living room

Living room

The living room features a 70′s crystal "Halo" chandelier and a navy blue velvet sectional.

Credit: Scott Johnson

The living room features a 70's crystal "Halo" chandelier and a navy blue velvet sectional.

Credit: Scott Johnson

The living room features a 70's crystal "Halo" chandelier and a navy blue velvet sectional.

Credit: Scott Johnson

The living room features a 70's crystal "Halo" chandelier and a navy blue velvet sectional.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Credit: Scott Johnson

Sunroom

Sunroom

A blue and white area rug was chosen to bring color into the sunroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

A blue and white area rug was chosen to bring color into the sunroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

A blue and white area rug was chosen to bring color into the sunroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

A blue and white area rug was chosen to bring color into the sunroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Credit: Scott Johnson

Foyer

Foyer

To lighten the dark foyer space, sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods painted the walls a soft gray and added a spectacular light fixture.

Credit: Scott Johnson

To lighten the dark foyer space, Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods painted the walls a soft gray and added a spectacular light fixture.

Credit: Scott Johnson

To lighten the dark foyer space, Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods painted the walls a soft gray and added a spectacular light fixture.

Credit: Scott Johnson

To lighten the dark foyer space, Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods painted the walls a soft gray and added a spectacular light fixture.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Credit: Scott Johnson

Kitchen

Kitchen

The sisters removed a row of cabinets above the island to open up the kitchen area and added new light fixtures and gold hardware to modernize the look.

Credit: Scott Johnson

The sisters removed a row of cabinets above the island to open up the kitchen area and added new light fixtures and gold hardware to modernize the look.

Credit: Scott Johnson

The sisters removed a row of cabinets above the island to open up the kitchen area and added new light fixtures and gold hardware to modernize the look.

Credit: Scott Johnson

The sisters removed a row of cabinets above the island to open up the kitchen area and added new light fixtures and gold hardware to modernize the look.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Credit: Scott Johnson

Principle bedroom

Principle bedroom

Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods chose a warm palette of gold, gray and red to create a modern and masculine principle bedroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods chose a warm palette of gold, gray and red to create a modern and masculine principle bedroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods chose a warm palette of gold, gray and red to create a modern and masculine principle bedroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Atlanta sisters and design partners Barbara Elliot and Jennifer Ward-Woods chose a warm palette of gold, gray and red to create a modern and masculine principle bedroom.

Credit: Scott Johnson

Credit: Scott Johnson

