These space-saving hacks will make your tiny kitchen feel huge

Never let seasonings go missing again

Many people stash their spices in a cabinet near the stove, but when you’re looking for one you need, it can be a challenge to sort through the dozens of seasonings you’ve collected. That usually becomes more complicated when you need a unique spice that’s stashed away in the back.

To solve that issue, you can buy a spice rack that fits inside your cabinet, so you won’t have to take up valuable counter space with a lazy Susan organizer.

Amazon offers the as-seen-on-TV option Spicy Shelf Deluxe for $27.99.

Make your kitchen island work double time

Just because your kitchen is small doesn’t mean it can’t have an island. Not only will this provide more food preparation space, but it can also offer a spot for you to store your wine.

A DIY kitchen island from user-created do-it-your-self website Instructables offers a step-by-step guide on how to get it done. Plus, the double tiers mean you can also use the bottom portion to store cookbooks or other kitchen tools in wicker baskets.

Organize your drawers

There’s almost nothing worse than your kitchen gadgets and nicknacks rolling around aimlessly in a drawer. Plus, you have to dig around to find precisely the one you’re looking for.

As it turns out, organizers in the kitchen aren’t only for cutlery. You can use this three-piece kitchen storage set from Spectrum Diversified to organize measuring spoons, whisks and other tools. It’s on Amazon for $12.99.

