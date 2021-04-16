These space-saving hacks will make your tiny kitchen feel huge

Among the kitchen trends for 2021 are space-saving options or those that can help the room function beyond a space for preparing meals.
Homes & Gardens’ list of in-vouge motifs includes various storage options, including pantries and in-drawer appliances.
“Storage is, and will continue to be, a big part of the kitchen space. For those with smaller kitchens, the need for clever storage in this space is crucial in terms of efficiently utilizing the room you have,” Paul Jenkinson, founder managing director of British kitchen brand LochAnna Kitchens told the publication.
But you don’t have to build massive new spaces to improve the storage options for your compact kitchen.
There are several products that can help you maximize the room in your cabinets that won’t mean spending lots of your hard-earned money.
Apartment Therapy and The Spruce have several hacks you can use to make your kitchen feel bigger.
Never let seasonings go missing again
Many people stash their spices in a cabinet near the stove, but when you’re looking for one you need, it can be a challenge to sort through the dozens of seasonings you’ve collected. That usually becomes more complicated when you need a unique spice that’s stashed away in the back.
To solve that issue, you can buy a spice rack that fits inside your cabinet, so you won’t have to take up valuable counter space with a lazy Susan organizer.
Amazon offers the as-seen-on-TV option Spicy Shelf Deluxe for $27.99.
Make your kitchen island work double time
Just because your kitchen is small doesn’t mean it can’t have an island. Not only will this provide more food preparation space, but it can also offer a spot for you to store your wine.
A DIY kitchen island from user-created do-it-your-self website Instructables offers a step-by-step guide on how to get it done. Plus, the double tiers mean you can also use the bottom portion to store cookbooks or other kitchen tools in wicker baskets.
Organize your drawers
There’s almost nothing worse than your kitchen gadgets and nicknacks rolling around aimlessly in a drawer. Plus, you have to dig around to find precisely the one you’re looking for.
As it turns out, organizers in the kitchen aren’t only for cutlery. You can use this three-piece kitchen storage set from Spectrum Diversified to organize measuring spoons, whisks and other tools. It’s on Amazon for $12.99.
