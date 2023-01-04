The ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix mansion is on the market for $33.5 million

“Vast ocean views, flat grounds, luxe amenities, and incredible design coalesce at this iconic Montecito property,” the home’s online listing said. “Flexible spaces both inside and out make this an intimate home for two yet can easily accommodate crowds of over 200. Public spaces blend seamlessly and open to the view and lush grounds beyond. A main level primary suite offers a restful way to begin and end each day while five (sic) suite are perfect for loved ones. Gym, theater, bar, game room, pool, guest house and five-car garage allow you to savor all of life’s moments. Living off the grid has never been more chic. Solar, a generator, greywater irrigation system, private well, organic vegetable bed and citrus orchards, chicken coops, and secret gardens define sustainable sensibility and offer an unparalleled piece of paradise.”

The mansion’s amenities include a hot tub, pool, bar, gym, game room and theater.

The Montecito estate was featured heavily on Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” six-part miniseries, which follows the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the early days of their relationship to the couple’s recent resignation from the royal family.

