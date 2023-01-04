The ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix mansion is on the market for $33.5 million

For many viewers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary, the series’ third star was the remarkable 13,599 square-foot estate where the couple filmed their interviews. Now the palatial estate is on the market for a cool $33,500,000.
According to Dirt.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in 2020, staying at Tyler Perry’s home for a few months before purchasing their own estate. But with concerns over privacy, the pair preferred to film their interviews for the series in a home rented for the purpose.
Built in 2006, the mansion features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The mansion’s property expands over two acres and features ocean views.
The mansion features a wet bar, remodeled bath, remodeled kitchen, guest quarters, cathedral ceilings, butler pantries and much more.
“Vast ocean views, flat grounds, luxe amenities, and incredible design coalesce at this iconic Montecito property,” the home’s online listing said. “Flexible spaces both inside and out make this an intimate home for two yet can easily accommodate crowds of over 200. Public spaces blend seamlessly and open to the view and lush grounds beyond. A main level primary suite offers a restful way to begin and end each day while five (sic) suite are perfect for loved ones. Gym, theater, bar, game room, pool, guest house and five-car garage allow you to savor all of life’s moments. Living off the grid has never been more chic. Solar, a generator, greywater irrigation system, private well, organic vegetable bed and citrus orchards, chicken coops, and secret gardens define sustainable sensibility and offer an unparalleled piece of paradise.”
The mansion’s amenities include a hot tub, pool, bar, gym, game room and theater.
The Montecito estate was featured heavily on Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” six-part miniseries, which follows the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the early days of their relationship to the couple’s recent resignation from the royal family.
