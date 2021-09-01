Style at Home: Fall 2021 trends: Menswear-inspired design

Who knew those words would carry over into a sharp-dressed room? I for one am crazy about menswear-inspired decor (as well as garments for myself – hello tweed blazers)! As fall and winter approach, it is the perfect time to add traditionally masculine touches to your spaces for increased comfort and warmth.

As a lover of textiles, when I think menswear I immediately picture fabrics I would find in a refined haberdashery. Inspired by men’s classic suit styles, any material from pinstripes to plaid or herringbone to houndstooth can be used to bring mannish charm to a space. Tweed, plaid, leather and argyle are another few I can’t seem to get enough of this season, for everything from upholstery to window treatments and accent pillows.