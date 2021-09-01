ajc logo
X

Decatur interior designer fills her home with bright colors and signature style

Private Quarters
By Shannon Dominy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

When Vickie Pryor realized she would prefer single-story living in 2020, she sold her townhome and bought her white brick ranch in Decatur. As an interior designer, Vickie has a solid idea of her personal style, and manages to make any space her own soon after moving in.

“My home is a perfect example of allowing style and design, not square footage, to take center stage,” Pryor said of her 1,400-square-foot home.

Pryor’s signature style is embodied by deep, lush colors — especially red and blacks — animal prints and spots of greenery. She’s often working on a home decor project, like the cheetah print frame diamond-shaped mirror in her living room or the hand-painted dresser in her bedroom.

“The journey of constantly exploring new ideas keeps me young and my home refreshed. I often seek creative design solutions which are generally less expensive. The objective being to create a home I look forward to waking up in,” she said.

She also is particular about what she allows to become part of her style, making sure that if something is visible in her space it either adds to her decor or is of use to her every day.

“Design is a spiritual blend of order, energy and beauty,” said Pryor.

One of Pryor’s former clients-turned-friends described Pryor’s home, saying “The house feels like you’re walking into a story influenced by art, music, and travel, which makes it inviting and beautiful.”

Snapshot

Residents: Vickie Pryor. She is an interior designer at Creative Points of You Interior Design.

Location: Decatur

Size: 1,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Year built: 1960

Year bought: 2020

Renovations: Added garage

Architectural style: Brick ranch

Favorite architectural elements: White brick and single level

Interior design style: Contemporary eclectic

Favorite interior design elements: Sleek style of the sofas in the living room and the abundance of art.

Favorite outdoor elements: Covered backyard patio

Resources: Furniture and decor from Room & Board, Ballard Designs, Ikea, HomeGoods, Wayfair, Westside Market, Arhaus, Home Decorators, Furniture Liquidators of Georgia, Pier 1 Imports, Pottery Barn, Afro Centric Network Atlanta, West Elm, Bed Bath & Beyond, Anthropologie, Z Gallerie and Kaboodle Home. Art by Monica Stewart, ArtWorks Chicago, Marvin Cole, RC Gorman, Dayo and from antique stores and travels.

Decor tip: To prevent having an out-of-date look, update by injecting a few fresh design elements periodically to maintain a more youthful and peaceful ambiance.

CONTACT US

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.

In Other News
1
Gourmet chefs will love this contemporary $3M Buckhead estate
2
Georgia lands in top 10 of best places for people of color to own homes
3
Best real estate market in Georgia, according to WalletHub
4
Why buying property in your kid’s college town may be a smart move
5
New Airbnb hosts in Atlanta made more than $8 million in first half of...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top