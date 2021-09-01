Decatur interior designer fills her home with bright colors and signature style

“Design is a spiritual blend of order, energy and beauty,” said Pryor.

One of Pryor’s former clients-turned-friends described Pryor’s home, saying “The house feels like you’re walking into a story influenced by art, music, and travel, which makes it inviting and beautiful.”

Snapshot

Residents: Vickie Pryor. She is an interior designer at Creative Points of You Interior Design.

Location: Decatur

Size: 1,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Year built: 1960

Year bought: 2020

Renovations: Added garage

Architectural style: Brick ranch

Favorite architectural elements: White brick and single level

Interior design style: Contemporary eclectic

Favorite interior design elements: Sleek style of the sofas in the living room and the abundance of art.

Favorite outdoor elements: Covered backyard patio

Resources: Furniture and decor from Room & Board, Ballard Designs, Ikea, HomeGoods, Wayfair, Westside Market, Arhaus, Home Decorators, Furniture Liquidators of Georgia, Pier 1 Imports, Pottery Barn, Afro Centric Network Atlanta, West Elm, Bed Bath & Beyond, Anthropologie, Z Gallerie and Kaboodle Home. Art by Monica Stewart, ArtWorks Chicago, Marvin Cole, RC Gorman, Dayo and from antique stores and travels.

Decor tip: To prevent having an out-of-date look, update by injecting a few fresh design elements periodically to maintain a more youthful and peaceful ambiance.

