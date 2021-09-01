Decatur interior designer fills her home with bright colors and signature style

When Vickie Pryor realized she would prefer single-story living in 2020, she sold her townhome and bought her white brick ranch in Decatur. As an interior designer, Vickie has a solid idea of her personal style, and manages to make any space her own soon after moving in.
“My home is a perfect example of allowing style and design, not square footage, to take center stage,” Pryor said of her 1,400-square-foot home.
Pryor’s signature style is embodied by deep, lush colors — especially red and blacks — animal prints and spots of greenery. She’s often working on a home decor project, like the cheetah print frame diamond-shaped mirror in her living room or the hand-painted dresser in her bedroom.
“The journey of constantly exploring new ideas keeps me young and my home refreshed. I often seek creative design solutions which are generally less expensive. The objective being to create a home I look forward to waking up in,” she said.
She also is particular about what she allows to become part of her style, making sure that if something is visible in her space it either adds to her decor or is of use to her every day.
“Design is a spiritual blend of order, energy and beauty,” said Pryor.
One of Pryor’s former clients-turned-friends described Pryor’s home, saying “The house feels like you’re walking into a story influenced by art, music, and travel, which makes it inviting and beautiful.”
Snapshot
Residents: Vickie Pryor. She is an interior designer at Creative Points of You Interior Design.
Location: Decatur
Size: 1,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Year built: 1960
Year bought: 2020
Renovations: Added garage
Architectural style: Brick ranch
Favorite architectural elements: White brick and single level
Interior design style: Contemporary eclectic
Favorite interior design elements: Sleek style of the sofas in the living room and the abundance of art.
Favorite outdoor elements: Covered backyard patio
Resources: Furniture and decor from Room & Board, Ballard Designs, Ikea, HomeGoods, Wayfair, Westside Market, Arhaus, Home Decorators, Furniture Liquidators of Georgia, Pier 1 Imports, Pottery Barn, Afro Centric Network Atlanta, West Elm, Bed Bath & Beyond, Anthropologie, Z Gallerie and Kaboodle Home. Art by Monica Stewart, ArtWorks Chicago, Marvin Cole, RC Gorman, Dayo and from antique stores and travels.
Decor tip: To prevent having an out-of-date look, update by injecting a few fresh design elements periodically to maintain a more youthful and peaceful ambiance.
