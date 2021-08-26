Gourmet chefs will love this contemporary $3M Buckhead estate

“The awe-inspiring exterior features a slate stone veneer, smooth cement stucco, a solid core birch Pivot front door, and floor to ceiling Pella windows. This chic sanctuary offers high ceilings up to 28 feet, a dramatic 3-story staircase and an open floor plan filled with tons of natural light,” the listing says.

Step inside the $3,550,000 home and view the 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths and 1 private half bath. It features a flexible floor plan with a main-level owner’s suite and guest bedroom. Three bedrooms with private baths, a private balcony and a bonus loft with views of the atrium are here as well. Several flex wings allow for entertaining. There is also a finished terrace with a recreation/media area and a private bath.