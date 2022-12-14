ajc logo
X

Serena & Lily debut inaugural Holiday House series with Atlanta marvel

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Serena & Lily, a luxury interiors brand, recently debuted its inaugural Holiday House series with a spree of interior design installations across the country, including one in Atlanta. Each location features a unique holiday experience, brought to life by a different designer. Now through the New Year, the experience is live at Serena & Lily’s Atlanta design shop at 1198 Howell Mill Rd.

Texas-based Paloma Contreras Design crafted the Holiday House series installation inside the Atlanta shop. The luxury interiors items featured within are also available here.

“Paloma Contreras imbued the Atlanta Design Shop with timeless charm and a sense of whimsy, creating an expansive primary bedroom suite with neutral hues, soft blues, and merry moments of red,” the brand said in a press release. “Using Serena & Lily’s Wave Duvet Cover with Lobster trim as her foundation, Contreras layered in versatile stripes and floral motifs throughout, opting for a fresh mix of traditional silhouettes paired with clean lines.”

Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography

Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography

Explore‘No expense was spared’: Check out one of Atlanta’s most luxurious listings for just under $6.5 million

Contreras employed a modern take on traditional style, featuring “classic silhouettes and timeless pieces paired with a touch of glamour and an infusion of color” within her work, the design firm founder’s website said. Her firm is currently working on projects in Houston, Palm Beach, Key Largo, Atlanta, New Jersey and beyond.

The Holiday House series featured several other interior designers throughout the brand’s different locations, each offering a unique take.

“Through the lens of a renowned designer, each location features a unique holiday experience, ranging from Palm Beach pastels and European influences to New England winters and Christmas on the California coast — resulting in an assortment of sunny sitting rooms, festive dining rooms and welcoming guest rooms,” the brand said in a press release.

Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography

Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography

ExploreWelcome to the ‘Casino Karaoke Fun House,’ Florida’s wildest mansion

Founded in 2003, California-based Serena & Lily is a luxury interiors brand that features everything from furniture, bedding, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, lighting, art and decor — as well as in-home and in-shop services. It features 17 design shops across the country, including Georgia.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: Texts show Raffensperger aide told White House to end call 3h ago

Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
2h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Amazon closing 219-worker Kennesaw fabric warehouse
2h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Amazon closing 219-worker Kennesaw fabric warehouse
2h ago

OPINION: Time to scrap Georgia’s general election runoffs
3h ago
The Latest

Hobbiton from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is now an Airbnb
19m ago
‘No expense was spared’: Check out one of Atlanta’s most luxurious listings for just...
22h ago
Welcome to the ‘Casino Karaoke Fun House,’ Florida’s wildest mansion
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
18h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top