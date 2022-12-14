Serena & Lily debut inaugural Holiday House series with Atlanta marvel

Serena & Lily, a luxury interiors brand, recently debuted its inaugural Holiday House series with a spree of interior design installations across the country, including one in Atlanta. Each location features a unique holiday experience, brought to life by a different designer. Now through the New Year, the experience is live at Serena & Lily’s Atlanta design shop at 1198 Howell Mill Rd.
Texas-based Paloma Contreras Design crafted the Holiday House series installation inside the Atlanta shop. The luxury interiors items featured within are also available here.
“Paloma Contreras imbued the Atlanta Design Shop with timeless charm and a sense of whimsy, creating an expansive primary bedroom suite with neutral hues, soft blues, and merry moments of red,” the brand said in a press release. “Using Serena & Lily’s Wave Duvet Cover with Lobster trim as her foundation, Contreras layered in versatile stripes and floral motifs throughout, opting for a fresh mix of traditional silhouettes paired with clean lines.”
Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography
Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography
Contreras employed a modern take on traditional style, featuring “classic silhouettes and timeless pieces paired with a touch of glamour and an infusion of color” within her work, the design firm founder’s website said. Her firm is currently working on projects in Houston, Palm Beach, Key Largo, Atlanta, New Jersey and beyond.
The Holiday House series featured several other interior designers throughout the brand’s different locations, each offering a unique take.
“Through the lens of a renowned designer, each location features a unique holiday experience, ranging from Palm Beach pastels and European influences to New England winters and Christmas on the California coast — resulting in an assortment of sunny sitting rooms, festive dining rooms and welcoming guest rooms,” the brand said in a press release.
Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography
Credit: Kelly Blackmon for Emily Followill Photography
Founded in 2003, California-based Serena & Lily is a luxury interiors brand that features everything from furniture, bedding, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, lighting, art and decor — as well as in-home and in-shop services. It features 17 design shops across the country, including Georgia.
