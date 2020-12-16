Roswell house embodies hominess for holidays

Jennifer Stambek and Steve Stephens want their home to feel comfortable and inviting. After buying her home in 2016, she decided to renovate in 2017 to open up the main floor, removing the formal living room to create a bigger kitchen and a better flow to the space.
“There’s a lot of stuff in my house and now there’s even more with Christmas, but it’s comfortable,” said Stambek. “You can feel at home there.”
Her Christmas decor achieves the same goal, creating warmth and whimsy throughout her Roswell home.
“You don’t have to feel like ‘oh I’m going to break something,’ or ‘I’m going to mess it up,’” said Stambek. “It’s very livable.”
When Stambek worked with Bane’s Impression LLC in 2017 to renovate the main floor, they removed the formal living room and created a bigger eat-in kitchen. Stambek did a lot of work herself, including tile and trim work in the kitchen.
“My contractor was great,” said Stambek. “He’s just so easy to work with, and just such a nice guy.”
Snapshot
Residents: Jennifer Stambek is retired from medical device education and working in home decor, and Steve Stephens is a retired Southwest pilot.
Location: Roswell
Size: 4,200 square feet, with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths
Year built: 1987
Year bought: 2016
Renovations: Remodeled main floor in 2017
Project consultants: Bane’s Impression LLC
Architectural style: Classic brick
Favorite architectural elements: dark wood floors, wainscoting, staircase and natural light
Interior design style: Colorful farmhouse with a touch of French country
Favorite outdoor elements: Deck and stone patio with a fire pit
Resources: Furniture and decor from Ballard Designs, Ballards Backroom, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Tuesday Morning, Calico Corners, Lowes and The Home Depot. Paint colors are Sherwin Williams French Blue in the dining room and Sherwin Williams Agreeable Gray throughout the rest of the home.
Decor tip: “Don’t try and recreate the wheel! It’s already been created. If you see a room or a look you love, just recreate it in your home,” said Stambek.
