Roswell house embodies hominess for holidays

“My contractor was great,” said Stambek. “He’s just so easy to work with, and just such a nice guy.”

Snapshot

Residents: Jennifer Stambek is retired from medical device education and working in home decor, and Steve Stephens is a retired Southwest pilot.

Location: Roswell

Size: 4,200 square feet, with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths

Year built: 1987

Year bought: 2016

Renovations: Remodeled main floor in 2017

Project consultants: Bane’s Impression LLC

Architectural style: Classic brick

Favorite architectural elements: dark wood floors, wainscoting, staircase and natural light

Interior design style: Colorful farmhouse with a touch of French country

Favorite outdoor elements: Deck and stone patio with a fire pit

Resources: Furniture and decor from Ballard Designs, Ballards Backroom, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Tuesday Morning, Calico Corners, Lowes and The Home Depot. Paint colors are Sherwin Williams French Blue in the dining room and Sherwin Williams Agreeable Gray throughout the rest of the home.

Decor tip: “Don’t try and recreate the wheel! It’s already been created. If you see a room or a look you love, just recreate it in your home,” said Stambek.

CONTACT US

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.