Italian style fills DeKalb County home

When Emilie Haas and her late husband first visited her DeKalb County home they walked in the front door, looked left, looked right and then gave each other a thumbs up.
“We decided in the foyer before we saw most of the house that we wanted this house,” said Haas. “It’s just really one of the most unusual houses I’ve seen in 30 years in real estate.”
The house has an Italian feel, with ornate molding throughout the home and high arched doorways. Plus it has a surprising lack of hallways, which Haas appreciates.
“It’s so warm and comfortable feeling, and usually when you see a real big house, you don’t expect it to be like that,” said Haas. “It’s just a timeless architecture.”
The main and top floor are filled with elegant, traditional decor with touches of Mediterannean style, with a focus on incorporating things that Haas inherited or associates with loved ones. These pieces, like her mother’s roll top desk to the right of the living room fireplace, her mother’s breakfront china cabinet that she converted to a granite-topped buffet and the two lamps in the living room that are made from her grandparents’ vases, give the space a feeling of connection.
“It’s a tribute to my ancestors,” said Haas.
Snapshot
Residents: Emilie Posner Haas and her two dogs, Cutie Pie and Maggie. Emilie is a retired real estate agent.
Location: DeKalb County
Size: 7,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half baths
Year built/bought: 2005
Renovations: built out and finished the terrace (basement) level
Builder: Barbara Ames
Architect: Architectural Design & Detailing, Inc.
Architectural style: Mediterranean/Italian
Favorite architectural elements: Intricate molding throughout, arched doorways, lack of hallways.
Interior design style: Eclectic traditional
Favorite interior design elements: Inherited furniture that she has renovated to work with her style and tastes, like the china cabinet of her mother’s in the living room and the lamps that are made from vases that belonged to her grandparents.
Favorite outdoor elements: Screened-in loggia
Resources: Furniture and decor from Henredon, Bloomingdale’s, Antiques & Beyond, Matthews Furniture + Design, Crate and Barrel, Consignment Furniture Depot, A Comfortable Chair Store, Atlanta Fixture, Paris On Ponce, Ikea, Knoll, Designer Furniture Outlet, Cost Plus World Market and Ethan Allen.
