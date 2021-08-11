Over 1.5 acres of lush landscapes bring the low country to East Cobb house

The terrace level gives variety. Recreation, entertainment, a wine cellar, a private office and an in-law suite are among the offerings.

Enjoy the 1.35-acres of expertly manicured lawns and fragrant perennials in the backyard, which also features a saltwater pool and cabana for relaxing. Tranquility can also be found on the front veranda and other porches on the property. Entertain guests with a meal cooked on the outdoor kitchen grill. Then unwind inside the oversized screened-in porch with fireplace.

“Too much to describe in this lovely residence. So take a stroll on the grounds to be transported to the ambiance of a fine Charleston home and glorious gardens,” the listing concludes.

Listing by Julie Altenbach, Harry Norman Realtors.

Photos by Keith Hirsch with Ga HomeView.