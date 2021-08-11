Over 1.5 acres of lush landscapes bring the low country to East Cobb house

You don’t have to go to South Carolina to experience the low country. This lavish East Cobb estate brings it home to Georgia.
Described in the listing as “one of East Cobb’s finest gated estates” and “the epitome of classic low country architecture,” this dwelling offers ample space.
Several large living spaces are are spread across multiple levels throughout the home.
Entertain in the grand room or formal dining room, which can seat at least a dozen. Guests can also relax in the family room, which opens to a massive, upscale, chef-style kitchen. Make a meal using top-of-the-line appliances including a gas range and a double oven. The eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar allows ample light to trickle in.
The owner’s suite is on the main level. It features a deluxe bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub and vaulted ceilings. The room-size closets add to the privacy. A laundry room is also on the main level.
The terrace level gives variety. Recreation, entertainment, a wine cellar, a private office and an in-law suite are among the offerings.
Enjoy the 1.35-acres of expertly manicured lawns and fragrant perennials in the backyard, which also features a saltwater pool and cabana for relaxing. Tranquility can also be found on the front veranda and other porches on the property. Entertain guests with a meal cooked on the outdoor kitchen grill. Then unwind inside the oversized screened-in porch with fireplace.
“Too much to describe in this lovely residence. So take a stroll on the grounds to be transported to the ambiance of a fine Charleston home and glorious gardens,” the listing concludes.
Listing by Julie Altenbach, Harry Norman Realtors.
Photos by Keith Hirsch with Ga HomeView.