Practically endless entertainment options in historic Ansley Park home

You don’t have to leave your house to work efficiently. There’s a second-floor office/computer room that has room for two people. When it’s time for play, a home theater allows you to relax in comfort while watching the silver screen. You can also play air hockey, foosball and ping pong in the terrace-level game room. Or, play pool in a separate room, which is open to the kitchen/bar. Stay active in the fitness room, then freshen up in the full bathroom.

The backyard features an in-ground, heated swimming pool and a garden, which is visible from the balcony.

And if you want company, you’ll have plenty of space for guests to park. In addition to the three-car garage, there are nine more parking spots. There’s also a full apartment where a guest can stay for an extended visit.

“This is a very unique home which has so many features that are rarely found in Ansley Park homes,” the agent said in an email. “It is also literally three blocks or less to Piedmont Park, Colony Square entertainment center, the Arts Center, the MARTA station and all of the parks in Ansley Park. Sidewalks and streetlights everywhere.”

Listing by Diane Arnold, Dorsey Alston Realtors.

Photos by Virtuance.