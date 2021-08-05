Practically endless entertainment options in historic Ansley Park home

If you’re searching for an in-town home that has enough parking space for at least 11 of your closest friends, it’s in Ansley Park.
According to the listing, the house at 21 Peachtree Circle NE, Atlanta, has “everything today’s buyer wants but has a difficult time finding in town.”
Described as one-of-a-kind, this dwelling features sprawling rooms and 10-foot ceilings inside 7,594 square feet.
A gourmet kitchen features granite countertops. It opens to a large family room, which features coffered ceilings and a fireplace with exquisite detailing. The huge island features a gas cooktop. There’s also a self-cleaning electric oven and a roomy refrigerator.
The oversized owner’s suite is on the main floor and features a private sitting room and fireplace. The owner’s bathroom includes a double vanity, a separate tub and shower. There’s also a massive closet with custom cabinets.
You don’t have to leave your house to work efficiently. There’s a second-floor office/computer room that has room for two people. When it’s time for play, a home theater allows you to relax in comfort while watching the silver screen. You can also play air hockey, foosball and ping pong in the terrace-level game room. Or, play pool in a separate room, which is open to the kitchen/bar. Stay active in the fitness room, then freshen up in the full bathroom.
The backyard features an in-ground, heated swimming pool and a garden, which is visible from the balcony.
And if you want company, you’ll have plenty of space for guests to park. In addition to the three-car garage, there are nine more parking spots. There’s also a full apartment where a guest can stay for an extended visit.
“This is a very unique home which has so many features that are rarely found in Ansley Park homes,” the agent said in an email. “It is also literally three blocks or less to Piedmont Park, Colony Square entertainment center, the Arts Center, the MARTA station and all of the parks in Ansley Park. Sidewalks and streetlights everywhere.”
Listing by Diane Arnold, Dorsey Alston Realtors.
Photos by Virtuance.