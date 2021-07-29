5 most expensive Atlanta homes on the market right now

This Mediterranean Buckhead home is 33,000 square feet. It includes 9 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms and features six balconies. There are several fireside areas and it features Moroccan hardwoods Italian tile throughout.

Caption Large, open living spaces flow throughout the estate. Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Debra Johnston Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Debra Johnston

Privacy awaits in Buckhead at this 15,200 square foot compound. Atlanta’s Jon Berndsen built this dwelling, which was designed by Palm Beach architect, Jeffery W. Smith. The terrace level features a bar, gym, theater and wine cellar.

Caption The pavilion includes dual spa-like bathrooms and meditation area. Credit: Zillow/Harry Norman Realtors Beckie Amos Credit: Zillow/Harry Norman Realtors Beckie Amos

Henri Jova and Ken Lynch designed this home in a 10-acre wooded forest. Mark Palmer and Tim Pratt built this luxury home for one of the city’s top executives. Features include a gourmet kitchen, putting green and an infinity pool.

Caption The home's Mediterranean style kitchen was featured on the cover of Better Homes and Gardens. Credit: Zillow/Beacham and Company Realtors Glennis C Beacham Credit: Zillow/Beacham and Company Realtors Glennis C Beacham

Built in 1926, this Philip Shutze award-winning estate has been the home of some of the most prominent Atlanta families. The owner’s suite is on the main level and features custom dual closets, thanks to a renovation. Other highlights are the three-car garage with half bath and a guest house with a full kitchenette and playground.