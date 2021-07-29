5 most expensive Atlanta homes on the market right now

Atlanta is home to a variety of homes, and that includes luxury ones.
The city has high-priced abodes with massive square footage and plentiful rooms. Even if you’re not in the market for a multi-million dollar estate, you may be interested in seeing a few. Five of them are below.
50 Valley Rd NW - $9,875,000
Designed by Lewis Crook, this Tuxedo Park home combines old elegance with more modern updates. It features 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms over 11,000 square feet. “Rarely do opportunities like this come available and once this one is purchased, it will not be available again for perhaps 30 years,” the listing said.
490 W Paces Ferry Rd NW - $9,800,000
This Mediterranean Buckhead home is 33,000 square feet. It includes 9 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms and features six balconies. There are several fireside areas and it features Moroccan hardwoods Italian tile throughout.
439 Blackland Rd NW - $9,500,000
Privacy awaits in Buckhead at this 15,200 square foot compound. Atlanta’s Jon Berndsen built this dwelling, which was designed by Palm Beach architect, Jeffery W. Smith. The terrace level features a bar, gym, theater and wine cellar.
1925 W Paces Ferry Rd -$8,800,000
Henri Jova and Ken Lynch designed this home in a 10-acre wooded forest. Mark Palmer and Tim Pratt built this luxury home for one of the city’s top executives. Features include a gourmet kitchen, putting green and an infinity pool.
353 Peachtree Battle Ave NW - $8,250,000
Built in 1926, this Philip Shutze award-winning estate has been the home of some of the most prominent Atlanta families. The owner’s suite is on the main level and features custom dual closets, thanks to a renovation. Other highlights are the three-car garage with half bath and a guest house with a full kitchenette and playground.