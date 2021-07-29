ajc logo
5 most expensive Atlanta homes on the market right now

Caption
Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta is home to a variety of homes, and that includes luxury ones.

The city has high-priced abodes with massive square footage and plentiful rooms. Even if you’re not in the market for a multi-million dollar estate, you may be interested in seeing a few. Five of them are below.

This home joins the elegance of the old with the Norman Askins updates of the previous 2 owners.
This home joins the elegance of the old with the Norman Askins updates of the previous 2 owners.

50 Valley Rd NW - $9,875,000

Designed by Lewis Crook, this Tuxedo Park home combines old elegance with more modern updates. It features 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms over 11,000 square feet. “Rarely do opportunities like this come available and once this one is purchased, it will not be available again for perhaps 30 years,” the listing said.

A theater, two gyms, a salon, a massage a hibachi grill and a recording studio are a few of the home's features.
A theater, two gyms, a salon, a massage a hibachi grill and a recording studio are a few of the home's features.

490 W Paces Ferry Rd NW - $9,800,000

This Mediterranean Buckhead home is 33,000 square feet. It includes 9 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms and features six balconies. There are several fireside areas and it features Moroccan hardwoods Italian tile throughout.

Large, open living spaces flow throughout the estate.
Large, open living spaces flow throughout the estate.

439 Blackland Rd NW - $9,500,000

Privacy awaits in Buckhead at this 15,200 square foot compound. Atlanta’s Jon Berndsen built this dwelling, which was designed by Palm Beach architect, Jeffery W. Smith. The terrace level features a bar, gym, theater and wine cellar.

The pavilion includes dual spa-like bathrooms and meditation area.
The pavilion includes dual spa-like bathrooms and meditation area.

1925 W Paces Ferry Rd -$8,800,000

Henri Jova and Ken Lynch designed this home in a 10-acre wooded forest. Mark Palmer and Tim Pratt built this luxury home for one of the city’s top executives. Features include a gourmet kitchen, putting green and an infinity pool.

The home's Mediterranean style kitchen was featured on the cover of Better Homes and Gardens.
The home's Mediterranean style kitchen was featured on the cover of Better Homes and Gardens.

353 Peachtree Battle Ave NW - $8,250,000

Built in 1926, this Philip Shutze award-winning estate has been the home of some of the most prominent Atlanta families. The owner’s suite is on the main level and features custom dual closets, thanks to a renovation. Other highlights are the three-car garage with half bath and a guest house with a full kitchenette and playground.

