Popular winter whites offer versatility

Where to place white?

Winter white and white selections can be placed in any room where you desire a crisp, lighter look and a neutral foundation.

How to create a color scheme

White can be dressed up or down and paired with either other neutral colors such as black, gray or brown. It can also be used as the perfect foundation for “pops” of bright colors and even pastels. Love the look of tone on tone? Don’t be afraid to pair winter white with pure white to create a luxurious monochromatic look and feel.