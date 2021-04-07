Adding an addition to your house? Here are some things to know

“A ground floor addition costs a little more than a second story because of the excavation work,” Steve Besch, architect and founder of Besch Design, Ltd. in Chicago, told the website. “And an attic renovation is less than both.”

Hire a reputable contractor

Before you lay a finger on a tool, you need to contact a trusted contractor to oversee the job. In doing so, New Hartford, New York-based Realtor Jean Hunt says you should avoid a blunder typically made in the process.

“Not getting competitive bids from contractors is one of the most common mistakes people make when adding on to their home,” she told Bob Vila. “Going with the first contractor and the first bid could be your biggest mistake. You get a second opinion when you go for surgery. Why not do the same for your house?”

Know why you want more space

Don’t simply add on more house for the sake of it. You should have a good reason why you want to expand your home’s blueprint. According to RocketMortgage, kitchens, mudrooms, sunrooms and home offices are popular room additions. Smaller additions, such as a bump-out, can allow you to attach some small space without paying for new foundation work.