Adding an addition to your house? Here are some things to know

Renovating a home can be challenging, but when you want to add a whole other room, it can present different kinds of obstacles.
“The house addition is the single most expensive home remodeling purchase a homeowner will ever make,” home website The Spruce said. “It is typically the only time that a homeowner will write out a six-figure check for one project. Unlike an interior paint job or landscaping, a house addition is one project that cannot be undone.”
Still, many homeowners think it’s worth it.
Before you dive into making those changes, however, there are some things you should keep in mind.
Think about the budget
As with anything you’ll spend your hard-earned money on, the budget should always be a consideration. The home addition type will determine the cost. Real Homes reported via Fixr that it usually costs $200 per square foot. But the direction — up, down or out — can make that cost increase.
“A ground floor addition costs a little more than a second story because of the excavation work,” Steve Besch, architect and founder of Besch Design, Ltd. in Chicago, told the website. “And an attic renovation is less than both.”
Hire a reputable contractor
Before you lay a finger on a tool, you need to contact a trusted contractor to oversee the job. In doing so, New Hartford, New York-based Realtor Jean Hunt says you should avoid a blunder typically made in the process.
“Not getting competitive bids from contractors is one of the most common mistakes people make when adding on to their home,” she told Bob Vila. “Going with the first contractor and the first bid could be your biggest mistake. You get a second opinion when you go for surgery. Why not do the same for your house?”
Know why you want more space
Don’t simply add on more house for the sake of it. You should have a good reason why you want to expand your home’s blueprint. According to RocketMortgage, kitchens, mudrooms, sunrooms and home offices are popular room additions. Smaller additions, such as a bump-out, can allow you to attach some small space without paying for new foundation work.