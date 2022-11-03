ajc logo
X

Netflix’s ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ house is now an Atlanta Airbnb

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
For Marlon Wayans fans, it’s quite an opportunity

The Curse of Bridge Hollow” is comedy icon Marlon Wayans’ latest film, a Halloween-themed comedic thrill ride. The Netflix movie’s Gordon family’s fictional Victorian home can be found in Atlanta. You can even rent it through Airbnb.

Director Jeff Wadlow and production designer Michael Perry did much of their location filming in Georgia, Dirt.com reported. While most of the Georgia shooting took place roughly 60 miles southeast of Atlanta in Monticello, the state’s capital city was featured in a handful of spots. Among them, the Gordon family home is a special event and vacation rental located at 229 Howard St. NE.

ExploreA historic Roswell farmhouse from 1835 is finally getting a face-lift

“A breathtaking and fully-appointed grand mansion in the city!” The Airbnb listing for the home said. “The house has huge scale in every way, making it a fantastic meeting point for a family holiday get-together, reunion, film shoot, or countless other auspicious occasions. With nearly 6,000 square feet of interior space, a massive wrap-around front porch, and all the yard a kid can run in, there is plenty of room for the whole extended family.”

The vacation and event rental, which can host up to a dozen people across its six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, has a listed price of $1,547 a night at the time of this writing.

ExploreFormer Atlanta Hawks player sells $8m ‘Sweet Sugar Land Castle’

While the Victorian-style home dates back to 1890, it also features modern amenities.

“This house is located on the premier street of Atlanta’s highly-desirable historic Kirkwood neighborhood,” the listing said. “When it comes to getting everyone together for a formal sit down, this amazing home features a world-class chef’s kitchen with a farm table seating eight as well as an adjacent banquet-sized formal dining room with a 10′ long antique mahogany table, original stained glass window and period chandelier. The kitchen windows overlook the back deck, patio (complete with gas grill and Big Green Egg) and over an acre of private and enclosed pecan grove.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
The Latest

This $1.95m cottage is Disney princess worthy
23m ago
A historic Roswell farmhouse from 1835 is finally getting a face-lift
23h ago
Former Atlanta Hawks player sells $8m ‘Sweet Sugar Land Castle’
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
21h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top