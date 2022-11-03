Netflix’s ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ house is now an Atlanta Airbnb

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow” is comedy icon Marlon Wayans’ latest film, a Halloween-themed comedic thrill ride. The Netflix movie’s Gordon family’s fictional Victorian home can be found in Atlanta. You can even rent it through Airbnb.
Director Jeff Wadlow and production designer Michael Perry did much of their location filming in Georgia, Dirt.com reported. While most of the Georgia shooting took place roughly 60 miles southeast of Atlanta in Monticello, the state’s capital city was featured in a handful of spots. Among them, the Gordon family home is a special event and vacation rental located at 229 Howard St. NE.
“A breathtaking and fully-appointed grand mansion in the city!” The Airbnb listing for the home said. “The house has huge scale in every way, making it a fantastic meeting point for a family holiday get-together, reunion, film shoot, or countless other auspicious occasions. With nearly 6,000 square feet of interior space, a massive wrap-around front porch, and all the yard a kid can run in, there is plenty of room for the whole extended family.”
The vacation and event rental, which can host up to a dozen people across its six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, has a listed price of $1,547 a night at the time of this writing.
While the Victorian-style home dates back to 1890, it also features modern amenities.
“This house is located on the premier street of Atlanta’s highly-desirable historic Kirkwood neighborhood,” the listing said. “When it comes to getting everyone together for a formal sit down, this amazing home features a world-class chef’s kitchen with a farm table seating eight as well as an adjacent banquet-sized formal dining room with a 10′ long antique mahogany table, original stained glass window and period chandelier. The kitchen windows overlook the back deck, patio (complete with gas grill and Big Green Egg) and over an acre of private and enclosed pecan grove.”
