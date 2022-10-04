For sale: Check out this $5.2m New Zealand mansion from ‘Lord of the Rings’

The 9,600-square-foot mansion comes equipped with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a sprawling 12-acre estate. The estate features gardens, a private lake (another spot featured in the film trilogy), a cottage, three-car garage and numerous other buildings.

“Fernside is a generous and luxurious white-weatherboard slate-roofed Neo-Georgian style house with an L-shaped plan designed to be an elegant retreat for a wealthy family,” the listing said. “Many of the original features still remain such as the servant bells.”