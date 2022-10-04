ajc logo
For sale: Check out this $5.2m New Zealand mansion from ‘Lord of the Rings’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
It’s certainly no Hobbit Hole

Cate Blanchett’s Lady Galadriel coasts along calm waters, bearing gifts for Frodo and his allies ahead of their epic journey to defeat Sauron in the opening scenes of Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. This iconic “Fellowship of the Ring” scene is just one many filmed at New Zealand’s Fernside estate. Now the extravagant property is for sale at a cool $5.2 million.

“Fernside is arguably one of the finest heritage country estates in New Zealand with one of the best private gardens in the country,” Forbes Global Properties listing said. It’s hard to deny.

The 9,600-square-foot mansion comes equipped with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a sprawling 12-acre estate. The estate features gardens, a private lake (another spot featured in the film trilogy), a cottage, three-car garage and numerous other buildings.

“Fernside is a generous and luxurious white-weatherboard slate-roofed Neo-Georgian style house with an L-shaped plan designed to be an elegant retreat for a wealthy family,” the listing said. “Many of the original features still remain such as the servant bells.”

The orchard featured on the property produces apples, pears, peaches, nectarines, plums, feijoas, figs, persimmons, avocados, lemons, grapefruit, limes, mandarins, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, mulberries and medlars.

“Restored to the original design of the Arts and Crafts style garden with garden rooms, these extensive and magnificent gardens begin with a formal entrance courtyard with central fountain surrounded by white carpet roses and box hedging,” the listing said. “This leads through a wrought iron gate to the restored Mercury garden consisting of roses and box hedging.”

The Fernside estate began in 1860, having consisted of 2,300 acres at the time. The original mansion, however, burned down in 1923. The current mansion dates back to 1924.

