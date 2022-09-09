Luxury Atlanta estate featured on MTV’s Teen Cribs and the CW series ‘Legacies’ up for auction

The 16,750-acre estate features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half baths. All three levels of the main house are accessible by elevator.

“Upon entering the iron gates of Kent Rock Manor, guests experience a feeling of serenity with the beautifully landscaped park-like setting,” the news release said. “Continuing around the circular drive, and arriving under the portico, they catch their first glimpse of what this striking manor has to offer. With its vast number of custom features, this breathtaking property must be seen to realize its splendor.”