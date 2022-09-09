ajc logo
Luxury Atlanta estate featured on MTV’s Teen Cribs and the CW series ‘Legacies’ up for auction

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
Its estimated value is $6 million, but bidding begins at $2.5 million

Kent Rock Manor made its way onto MTV’s Teen Cribs, as well as the CW series “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School. Now the metro Atlanta estate is going to auction. For those that want a shot at the Loganville estate and event venue, the bidding will begin at “only” $2.5 million.

“Not only is it a magnificent home but it would also be ideal for an event venue, a movie set, or a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast,” Target Auction Real Estate Marketing said in a news release. “Situated on 50± pristine acres, the manor is perfect for large gatherings and provides an excellent backdrop for elegant or casual entertaining.”

The 16,750-acre estate features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half baths. All three levels of the main house are accessible by elevator.

“Upon entering the iron gates of Kent Rock Manor, guests experience a feeling of serenity with the beautifully landscaped park-like setting,” the news release said. “Continuing around the circular drive, and arriving under the portico, they catch their first glimpse of what this striking manor has to offer. With its vast number of custom features, this breathtaking property must be seen to realize its splendor.”

For athletes, there’s a lighted baseball field, an 18-hole golf course and an almost 6,000-square-foot gym.

To register for the auction, applicants must submit $25,000 prior to being approved to bid. A buyer’s premium of 10% will also be added to the final bid to determine the final price paid for the estate. By appointment only, property tours will be available Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 5, Oct. 8 and Oct. 12.

Bidding will take place from Oct. 3 through Oct. 13 for the estate, which has an estimated value of $6 million.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

