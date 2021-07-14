ajc logo
Lounge poolside at these 5 Alpharetta condos, townhomes for sale

Private Quarters
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

If there’s any cure for the summertime blues, it’s sitting by the pool.

Homebuyers looking to put down roots in Alpharetta have several choices for condos and townhomes with water features on the deck, or in the community.

See below for a few options in the city once referred to as New Buckhead.

The pool is at the center of the property.
The pool is at the center of the property.

Credit: Zillow/Coldwell Banker Realty Enjoli Bland Reed

Credit: Zillow/Coldwell Banker Realty Enjoli Bland Reed

234 Britten Pass, Alpharetta - $360,007

Upgrades abound in this nearly-new condo. The kitchen features Carrera marble counters and backsplash and a massive walk-in pantry. There’s a private balcony and a one-car garage that can fit two. The private pool is easily accessible in the center of the property.

Swimming lanes make it easy to exercise.
Swimming lanes make it easy to exercise.

Credit: Zillow/Redfin Corporation Michele Sarrica

Credit: Zillow/Redfin Corporation Michele Sarrica

2848 Ashleigh Ln, Alpharetta - $345,000

The price has been slashed on this end-unit townhome. A stony waterfall on the deck brings a water feature into the home before you relax at the pool. The backyard is spacious and there’s a projector and screen installed for entertaining.

Lounge chairs provide a space to relax poolside.
Lounge chairs provide a space to relax poolside.

Credit: Zillow/Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, LLC. Scott Young Elizabeth Jachles Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, LLC.

Credit: Zillow/Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, LLC. Scott Young Elizabeth Jachles Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, LLC.

7111 Woodland Ln - $273,000

Wake up to ample natural light flowing through the windows of this 2-bedroom condo. French doors open to a private balcony. Relax at the private pool inside this gated community.

This townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
This townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Credit: Zillow/AllTrust Realty, Inc. Rookesh Surapaneni

Credit: Zillow/AllTrust Realty, Inc. Rookesh Surapaneni

2655 Ashleigh Ln, Alpharetta - $295,000

This home is move-in ready. It features a fresh coat of paint and upgraded granite countertops. A private patio, upstairs laundry and easy-to-maintain laminate floors round out the townhome. There’s also a community pool.

The large great room features vaulted ceilings.
The large great room features vaulted ceilings.

Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North, LLC Lori Taylor

Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North, LLC Lori Taylor

3024 Camden Way - $229,900

Aside from the pool, this condo offers a large great room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a wood-tiled floor and granite counters. The primary bathroom has double sinks. New carpet will be installed on the stairs later this month.

