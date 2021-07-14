Lounge poolside at these 5 Alpharetta condos, townhomes for sale

If there’s any cure for the summertime blues, it’s sitting by the pool.
Homebuyers looking to put down roots in Alpharetta have several choices for condos and townhomes with water features on the deck, or in the community.
See below for a few options in the city once referred to as New Buckhead.
234 Britten Pass, Alpharetta - $360,007
Upgrades abound in this nearly-new condo. The kitchen features Carrera marble counters and backsplash and a massive walk-in pantry. There’s a private balcony and a one-car garage that can fit two. The private pool is easily accessible in the center of the property.
2848 Ashleigh Ln, Alpharetta - $345,000
The price has been slashed on this end-unit townhome. A stony waterfall on the deck brings a water feature into the home before you relax at the pool. The backyard is spacious and there’s a projector and screen installed for entertaining.
7111 Woodland Ln - $273,000
Wake up to ample natural light flowing through the windows of this 2-bedroom condo. French doors open to a private balcony. Relax at the private pool inside this gated community.
2655 Ashleigh Ln, Alpharetta - $295,000
This home is move-in ready. It features a fresh coat of paint and upgraded granite countertops. A private patio, upstairs laundry and easy-to-maintain laminate floors round out the townhome. There’s also a community pool.
3024 Camden Way - $229,900
Aside from the pool, this condo offers a large great room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a wood-tiled floor and granite counters. The primary bathroom has double sinks. New carpet will be installed on the stairs later this month.