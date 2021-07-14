Lounge poolside at these 5 Alpharetta condos, townhomes for sale

Caption Swimming lanes make it easy to exercise. Credit: Zillow/Redfin Corporation Michele Sarrica Credit: Zillow/Redfin Corporation Michele Sarrica

The price has been slashed on this end-unit townhome. A stony waterfall on the deck brings a water feature into the home before you relax at the pool. The backyard is spacious and there’s a projector and screen installed for entertaining.

Caption Lounge chairs provide a space to relax poolside.

Wake up to ample natural light flowing through the windows of this 2-bedroom condo. French doors open to a private balcony. Relax at the private pool inside this gated community.

Caption This townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

This home is move-in ready. It features a fresh coat of paint and upgraded granite countertops. A private patio, upstairs laundry and easy-to-maintain laminate floors round out the townhome. There’s also a community pool.

Caption The large great room features vaulted ceilings.

Aside from the pool, this condo offers a large great room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a wood-tiled floor and granite counters. The primary bathroom has double sinks. New carpet will be installed on the stairs later this month.