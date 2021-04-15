Look inside this sprawling $4 million private enclave in Atlanta

Seizing the benefits of the massive footprint are bountiful and welcoming living spaces. There’s also a home chef’s dream kitchen, which features stone countertops, five ice makers and exceptional Wolf appliances. You won’t have to be separated from party guests, either. Opt to whip up a gourmet meal in the full outdoor kitchen. Along with the pool, there’s also ample space to relax in the sunlight or cozy up in front of the fireplace.

There’s no need to keep guests in the family room or the kitchen that faces it, either. You can invite them into the finished basement to enjoy a movie on the 145-inch screen, or play a game of pool. When you don’t have guests, you can unwind in the second living room or work up a sweat in the fully outfitted home gym.