Look inside this sprawling $4 million private enclave in Atlanta

A newly listed home in the Peachtree Heights West neighborhood is just what you need if you adore entertaining.
Famed Harrison Design Company in Buckhead spared no detail for this 9,621 square foot abode, which was built in 2018 and offers 5 bedrooms and an astounding 8 bathrooms.
Tucked inside what the listing describes as “a prestigious and private enclave of Atlanta,” this $4,495,000 million estate at 3045 Slaton Drive NW is filled with light. It’s outfitted with a custom heated pool and spa.
Seizing the benefits of the massive footprint are bountiful and welcoming living spaces. There’s also a home chef’s dream kitchen, which features stone countertops, five ice makers and exceptional Wolf appliances. You won’t have to be separated from party guests, either. Opt to whip up a gourmet meal in the full outdoor kitchen. Along with the pool, there’s also ample space to relax in the sunlight or cozy up in front of the fireplace.
There’s no need to keep guests in the family room or the kitchen that faces it, either. You can invite them into the finished basement to enjoy a movie on the 145-inch screen, or play a game of pool. When you don’t have guests, you can unwind in the second living room or work up a sweat in the fully outfitted home gym.
Rest your head every night in the lavish owner’s suite, which features dual closets and a den area along with a primary bathroom that offers a marble shower and double sinks.
Other features include a four-car garage with granite floors that resist oils, gasoline and other chemicals. A smart irrigation system means monitoring weather conditions and other variables for improved efficiency with outdoor water use. There’s also a metal roof, energy-saving Lutron lighting and 14 surround-sound televisions.
Listing by Taylor Inman.
Photos by Dimensional Productions.