Live like a Tibetan monk for $8.8m in one of Realtor.com’s most luxurious listings

In Boulder, Colorado, there is a five bedroom home unlike any other. Originally designed for a Tibetan Buddhist mediation master, according to Realtor.com, the home is now on the market for $8.8 million.
The home was first built in 1978 by Naropa University founder Chogyam Trungpa Rinpoche. Renovated and revitalized, the 5,267-square-foot home has a lot to offer.
“The overall architecture has been kept the same,” Compass listing agent John Canova told Realtor.com. “My wife and I would always look at this house and say, ‘What a cool project it would be to renovate it.’ We specialize in finding super unique properties and create incredible spaces. We have owned it for about a year and a half.”
The home has seen some extensive upgrades through the years, as Canova hopes to more than triple his investment into the home.
“There are also Taj Mahal quartzite countertops,” he told the website. “All of the [cocoon bathrooms by Piet Boon] were shipped in from Holland with copper finishes. It’s really unique.”
While the home has been upgraded, Canova wanted to stay true to the home’s history.
“It was originally built for the meditation master, and then a Dutch painter purchased it, and the last owner was the founder of Gaiam yoga,” he said.
The half-acre lot featured with the estate comes equipped with a sanctuary of amenities.
“There are a lot of deciduous trees, so it is really a unique environment,” Canova said. “The backyard is very secluded, so you get the feeling like living in a treehouse, yet you are very close to downtown Boulder and you can walk to some great restaurants. There is also a saltwater swimming pool and a cedar hot tub. It’s like being at a wellness retreat, but you’re home.”
Listing by John Canova and Compass
