Live like a Tibetan monk for $8.8m in one of Realtor.com’s most luxurious listings

“There are also Taj Mahal quartzite countertops,” he told the website. “All of the [cocoon bathrooms by Piet Boon] were shipped in from Holland with copper finishes. It’s really unique.”

While the home has been upgraded, Canova wanted to stay true to the home’s history.

“It was originally built for the meditation master, and then a Dutch painter purchased it, and the last owner was the founder of Gaiam yoga,” he said.

The half-acre lot featured with the estate comes equipped with a sanctuary of amenities.

“There are a lot of deciduous trees, so it is really a unique environment,” Canova said. “The backyard is very secluded, so you get the feeling like living in a treehouse, yet you are very close to downtown Boulder and you can walk to some great restaurants. There is also a saltwater swimming pool and a cedar hot tub. It’s like being at a wellness retreat, but you’re home.”

Listing by John Canova and Compass