A temperature-controlled wine cellar is possible in this Atlanta home

A 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Atlanta is on the market and it packs a lot in nearly 5,000 square feet.
It’s described in the listing as an “understated sanctuary with grand views of midtown and expansive interior spaces.”
The home was recently renovated, having been built in 2000.
Privacy and an abundance of natural light is offered in the split level, double-living room/office space. Facing the backyard, there’s also a second living space with a refrigerator and eat-in nook. At the heart of the abode is a newly renovated kitchen, which has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances, a gas range and updated fixtures.
Upstairs is the owner’s suite, which has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, along with the laundry room and two bedrooms. There’s also a bathroom with a double vanity and walk-in closets on this level.
But the star of the home is the 175-square-foot room in the basement. This temperature-controlled room is serviced with its own HVAC and backup generator, making it ideal for a wine cellar, hot yoga or mining bitcoin. The fully finished basement also has a full bathroom and enough square footage to add a fourth and a fifth bedroom.
Also on the basement level is an attached two-car garage. It’s protected by a gated driveway.
Take a short walk away from home to restaurants, shopping and Bellwood Quarry Park, a currently under construction site that will have accessible trails leading to a grand overlook.
Rivers Elementary School, Sutton Middle School and North Atlanta High School are just over 2 miles away and are all well-rated in student progress.
Listed by GibsonBreen Team as Audrey Gibson and Pam Breen.
Photos by Jake Green.