A temperature-controlled wine cellar is possible in this Atlanta home

But the star of the home is the 175-square-foot room in the basement. This temperature-controlled room is serviced with its own HVAC and backup generator, making it ideal for a wine cellar, hot yoga or mining bitcoin. The fully finished basement also has a full bathroom and enough square footage to add a fourth and a fifth bedroom.

Also on the basement level is an attached two-car garage. It’s protected by a gated driveway.

Take a short walk away from home to restaurants, shopping and Bellwood Quarry Park, a currently under construction site that will have accessible trails leading to a grand overlook.

Rivers Elementary School, Sutton Middle School and North Atlanta High School are just over 2 miles away and are all well-rated in student progress.

Listed by GibsonBreen Team as Audrey Gibson and Pam Breen.

Photos by Jake Green.