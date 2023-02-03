Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air compound hits the market for $42 million

“The main level has living room with high ceilings, bar, fireplace and steel windows and doors opening to stone terraces,” Carolwood Estates agent Brett Lawyer said in his online listing of the home.

“All rooms open to large terraces with lush views. Lower level lounge and 30 seat screening room are perfect for movie nights. Upstairs has beautiful office/study, massage and guest room. The Primary suite wing includes a library/sitting room, fireplace, his and hers dressing rooms and gorgeous baths all opening to private landscaped terraces and tranquil cascading stream. The expansive grounds include a great guest house/studio/gym, 100 seat amphitheater, pogoda (sic) with firepit, organic vegetable garden, entertainment pavilion with full kitchen, a private lake with sandy beach and outdoor shower. Another separate guest cottage, large motor court, additional parking, massive lawn area and completely surrounded by specimen plants and mature trees. A one of a kind lifestyle impossible to duplicate!”