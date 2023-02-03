Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air compound hits the market for $42 million

Jennifer Lopez is looking to make a cool $42.5 million on the sale of her palatial Bel Air estate, which recently hit the market. Set on eight manicured acres of prime California land, the sprawling 12,817 square foot mansion features nine bedrooms and more than a dozen bathrooms. Built in 1940 by architect Samuel Marx, it comes with a 30-seat screen room, a library, game room with bar and many more eye-popping amenities.
If the main home isn’t enough to attract a buyer, the estate also comes with expansive guest house and a 100-seat amphitheater.
“The main level has living room with high ceilings, bar, fireplace and steel windows and doors opening to stone terraces,” Carolwood Estates agent Brett Lawyer said in his online listing of the home.
“All rooms open to large terraces with lush views. Lower level lounge and 30 seat screening room are perfect for movie nights. Upstairs has beautiful office/study, massage and guest room. The Primary suite wing includes a library/sitting room, fireplace, his and hers dressing rooms and gorgeous baths all opening to private landscaped terraces and tranquil cascading stream. The expansive grounds include a great guest house/studio/gym, 100 seat amphitheater, pogoda (sic) with firepit, organic vegetable garden, entertainment pavilion with full kitchen, a private lake with sandy beach and outdoor shower. Another separate guest cottage, large motor court, additional parking, massive lawn area and completely surrounded by specimen plants and mature trees. A one of a kind lifestyle impossible to duplicate!”
Jennifer Lopez first purchased the Bel Air mansion in spring 2016, according to Dirt.com.
