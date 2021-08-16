Interested in maximalist design? Here’s how to get started

Blend textures and colors

You don’t have to adhere to rules with maximalism.

“It’s truly a mix of fabrics, different patterns, lots of textures, [a] variety of materials and unlikely color combinations, and furniture styles,” interior designer Jessica McCarthy told MyDomaine.

Use furniture to your advantage

Since maximalism blends a variety of styles, you don’t have to pick and choose the furniture you incorporate.

“Add furniture in different patterns and colors — each layer should share the story of your home or the people who occupy the space,” Nicole Alexander, principal interior designer at Siren Betty Design, told the Spruce. That can also include mixing rugs, wallpaper and photos when decorating.

Get comfy

With minimalism, coziness isn’t easily achieved. In the maximalist style, however, you can combine the “most comfortable decor with our favorite colors and accessories,” MyMove said.