Tight space? Consider this when designing a small house

If you live in a small house, consider the following when designing.

Keep furniture compact

Small houses equal small rooms, so you won’t have a spacious eat-in kitchen. Don’t buy a big table that will make moving cumbersome. Instead, opt for a small, round table common for breakfast nooks, House Beautiful advises.

Infuse color

A simple way to amplify space is to give each room bright coats of paint — or paint them white. But you can also add depth with a dark color, too.

“For example, painting a room a dark color can add depth and camouflage the fact that it’s small. And wild colors like bright purple, orange or even green can give a room a bright pop of color without being overwhelming,” BUILD magazine said.

Put what you can away... or on display

Storage is a big factor for smaller homes. Seating that can double as storage, such as a bench, can be good for freeing up some space. But not everything has to be put away. Interesting Engineering says some of those things can be displayed.

“If you lack the space for a dedicated pantry or another storage area, why not display them? Make use of breathable baskets, wire baskets, and other aesthetically pleasing storage solutions,” it said.