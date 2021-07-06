Peek inside this luxurious 3-story Sandy Springs townhome

“This elegant home has so many unique features that today’s townhouses lack: a private elevator, a private fenced backyard (calling all pet lovers), gorgeous wood moldings and accents, large walk-in closets and generous sized bedrooms and baths,” the listing says.

This 3,829 square-foot home was built in 1975. It features a spacious floor plan, which makes it feel more like a detached house. The kitchen includes granite counters, solid wood cabinets and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. There’s also a breakfast room and pantry. The dining room seats at least a dozen.