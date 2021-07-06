ajc logo
Peek inside this luxurious 3-story Sandy Springs townhome

Private Quarters
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A townhome is on the market in a rarely available gated Sandy Springs community.

Listed at $649,000, luxury abounds in this 3-story Hannover Forest property.

Step inside the two-story foyer before entering the main level, which features nine-foot ceilings.

“This elegant home has so many unique features that today’s townhouses lack: a private elevator, a private fenced backyard (calling all pet lovers), gorgeous wood moldings and accents, large walk-in closets and generous sized bedrooms and baths,” the listing says.

This 3,829 square-foot home was built in 1975. It features a spacious floor plan, which makes it feel more like a detached house. The kitchen includes granite counters, solid wood cabinets and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. There’s also a breakfast room and pantry. The dining room seats at least a dozen.

Traditional shutters are found throughout the dwelling, which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The listing says it’s “perfect for the buyer looking to downsize from a large single-family (home) or the buyer who simply wants to live large and still have a low-maintenance lifestyle.” A finished basement provides driveway access. There’s also the option to add another bedroom and a full bath on the terrace level.

The townhome offers easy access to Ga. 400. It’s also not far from the Chattahoochee River, shopping, restaurants and the Cherokee Town and Country Club.

Listing by Ashley J. Webb of Harry Norman, Realtors - Buckhead.

Photos by Nick Hoisington of Virtual Media Tours.

