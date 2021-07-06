4 cabins around Blue Ridge on the market for under $300,000

Many in and around Georgia have become familiar with what a cabin in Blue Ridge can offer.
A retreat from city life and a place to experience snow are two things. There are also breathtaking morning views.
If you’re in the market for a vacation home or are considering a move north of Atlanta, here are a few options.
Credit: Zillow/Ashlee Pickelsimer Harry Norman REALTORS - Blue Ridge
7669 Old Highway 76, Morganton - $299,900
Just northwest of Blue Ridge is Morganton. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled home. Just half a mile from Lake Blue Ridge, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. An open kitchen also makes it ideal for entertaining.
Credit: Zillow/Heather Foresman REMAX Town & Country - BR Appalachian
505 Forge Mill Rd, Morganton - $279,000
This four-bedroom home could be a great rental property. There’s ample space for parking and in-yard entertaining. The basement is unfinished and has plenty of light. Bedrooms are oversized and there are two bathrooms.
Credit: Zillow/Angie Watkins Mountain Place Realty
40 Tomahawk Cir, Blue Ridge - $239,000
Five minutes from Blue Ridge is this home in a quaint neighborhood. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a vaulted ceiling in the living room. Relax on the front porch and listen to the sounds of nature.
Credit: Zillow/Rita Davis Mountain Place Realty
6215 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge - $204,000
For those who enjoy a DIY, this home is ideal. According to the listing, the price can’t be beaten. It offers the ability to build on additional unrestricted acreage. You can also make it an investment property. The 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is five miles away from Blue Ridge.