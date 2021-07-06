ajc logo
4 cabins around Blue Ridge on the market for under $300,000

Private Quarters
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
See below for well-priced cabins you don’t have to spend a fortune on

Many in and around Georgia have become familiar with what a cabin in Blue Ridge can offer.

A retreat from city life and a place to experience snow are two things. There are also breathtaking morning views.

If you’re in the market for a vacation home or are considering a move north of Atlanta, here are a few options.

This home half a mile from Lake Blue Ridge has been completely remodeled.
Caption
This home half a mile from Lake Blue Ridge has been completely remodeled.

Credit: Zillow/Ashlee Pickelsimer Harry Norman REALTORS - Blue Ridge

Credit: Zillow/Ashlee Pickelsimer Harry Norman REALTORS - Blue Ridge

7669 Old Highway 76, Morganton - $299,900

Just northwest of Blue Ridge is Morganton. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled home. Just half a mile from Lake Blue Ridge, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. An open kitchen also makes it ideal for entertaining.

This private lot offers plenty of parking and yard space.
Caption
This private lot offers plenty of parking and yard space.

Credit: Zillow/Heather Foresman REMAX Town & Country - BR Appalachian

Credit: Zillow/Heather Foresman REMAX Town & Country - BR Appalachian

505 Forge Mill Rd, Morganton - $279,000

This four-bedroom home could be a great rental property. There’s ample space for parking and in-yard entertaining. The basement is unfinished and has plenty of light. Bedrooms are oversized and there are two bathrooms.

Centrally located, this home isn't far from Mercier Orchards, shopping, dining, Lake Blue Ridge and the Toccoa River.
Caption
Centrally located, this home isn't far from Mercier Orchards, shopping, dining, Lake Blue Ridge and the Toccoa River.

Credit: Zillow/Angie Watkins Mountain Place Realty

Credit: Zillow/Angie Watkins Mountain Place Realty

40 Tomahawk Cir, Blue Ridge - $239,000

Five minutes from Blue Ridge is this home in a quaint neighborhood. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a vaulted ceiling in the living room. Relax on the front porch and listen to the sounds of nature.

Live in this home while you build on additional unrestricted acreage or make this an investment property.
Caption
Live in this home while you build on additional unrestricted acreage or make this an investment property.

Credit: Zillow/Rita Davis Mountain Place Realty

Credit: Zillow/Rita Davis Mountain Place Realty

6215 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge - $204,000

For those who enjoy a DIY, this home is ideal. According to the listing, the price can’t be beaten. It offers the ability to build on additional unrestricted acreage. You can also make it an investment property. The 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is five miles away from Blue Ridge.

