How to turn your house into an Airbnb hotspot

Find out what your local government requires

Some state and local laws are friendlier to Airbnb than others. In some places, for instance, you may need to take a trip to your local city hall to fill out necessary paperwork before renting out your pad.

The City of Atlanta adopted a short-term rental ordinance in 2021. New hosts within the city must acquire a short-term rental permit, for which the application costs $150. Starting in September, those already operating short-term rentals before the ordinance passed will have to register as well. Registrations can be completed at the City of Atlanta’s Citizen Gateway.

Consult a superhost to determine what your local area’s demand and common obstacles for hosting are. Airbnb superhosts are experts with exceptional experience and talent. To help new hosts, Airbnb offers a service that allows interested parties to contact local superhosts to ask questions and receive guidance.

Make your listing stand out

Once you’ve done your research, it’s time to spruce up your pad. Here are a number of ways to make your home an Airbnb hotspot.