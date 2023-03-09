X
Dark Mode Toggle

It’s easier to match paint colors than you think

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

When you painted your home’s walls years ago, they looked amazing. The color was absolutely perfect, but now its faded. The problem: You have no idea what color you purchased for the walls all those years ago. It’s problem many homeowners find themselves struggling with at one point or another.

While the idea of matching year’s old paint might seem impossible, there are a few tricks that can make it a lot easier than you think.

ExploreDeion Sanders gives personal tour of his new Colorado digs

Just scrape some paint off

The most straightforward way to match your wall’s paint color with what is available at your local paint shop is to simply scrape some of the top layer of paint from your wall and bring it to the paint store as a sample.

“An easy way to match your existing paint color is to simply take a knife and peel off the top layer of paint,” says Scott Specker, owner of Five Star Painting in Suwanee and Alpharetta, told Realtor.com.

“If you take that piece into any local home improvement store, they should have computerized color-matching technology that can assess your paint and tell you its exact color.”

Use the fabric around your living space

According to Bobvila.com, a great way to get a shade close to your wall’s color is to compare it to those matching throw pillows — or other accessories — you bought at the time. Most paint stores are equipped with spectrophotometers, which allow paint technicians to color match fabric samples with paint colors.

ExploreHistoric Georgia home by pioneering architect hits the market for $849,000

There’s an app for that

Most major paint brands have free applications designed specifically to identify paint colors. Behr ColorSmart and Benjamin Moore Color Capture, for instance, are free apps that allow users to take a picture of their existing wall color and upload the photo for analysis. The application will then identify the color and find the manufacturer’s closest match.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High4h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: An embattled Athens prosecutor fuels ‘accountability’ push
4h ago

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career
17h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Runoffs survive in Georgia as lawmakers fixate on other election bills
3h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Runoffs survive in Georgia as lawmakers fixate on other election bills
3h ago

Fountain causes controversy in Sandy Springs approval of Veterans Park
4h ago
The Latest

Siegfried and Roy’s exotic ‘Jungle Palace’ hits the market for $3 million
51m ago
‘Barkitecture’ interior design trend putts pets first
55m ago
Historic Georgia home by pioneering architect hits the market for $849,000
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
13h ago
Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top