It’s easier to match paint colors than you think

“If you take that piece into any local home improvement store, they should have computerized color-matching technology that can assess your paint and tell you its exact color.”

Use the fabric around your living space

According to Bobvila.com, a great way to get a shade close to your wall’s color is to compare it to those matching throw pillows — or other accessories — you bought at the time. Most paint stores are equipped with spectrophotometers, which allow paint technicians to color match fabric samples with paint colors.

There’s an app for that

Most major paint brands have free applications designed specifically to identify paint colors. Behr ColorSmart and Benjamin Moore Color Capture, for instance, are free apps that allow users to take a picture of their existing wall color and upload the photo for analysis. The application will then identify the color and find the manufacturer’s closest match.