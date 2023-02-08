Are loading your dishwasher wrong?

Extra tips

According to Whirlpool, it is important to ensure that the dishwasher’s sprayer arms are not blocked by any dishes. Each dishwasher brand may place their sprayer arm (of which there may be more than one) in a different place, so make sure to locate your dishwasher’s sprayer arm before loading any dishes.

Secondly, dirty dishes should be placed in between the tines, not over them. Placing dishes over the tines could lead to items falling over or knocking into each other during a wash cycle.

Lastly, avoid overcrowding. Ensuring a separation between items inside the dishwasher will ensure that every dish is cleaned effectively during the wash cycle and that no sprayer arms are clogged in the process.