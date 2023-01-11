Experts explain why it takes so long to remodel a kitchen

According to USA Cabinet Store Kitchen & Bath Design Center, the planning phase alone can take quite a while — but could save time once work actually starts.

“At this point, you will assemble all of your kitchen remodeling ideas and go over them with your architect, interior designer, and contractor,” the company’s website said. “You will probably need at least a month of planning and design before you start the actual work. Your contractor will also need to start ordering materials, which will determine when the work can start, as you do not really want to start and then have to stop and wait for windows or appliances to arrive. Especially in these times where global shipping has been delayed because of the pandemic, getting your building materials can take longer.”

Once the renovations begin, Smart Remodeling LLC’s website warned that a project ccould be drawn out for a few more reasons.

“Kitchen renovation takes a bit longer than other parts of the house due to the highly moving parts,” the company’s website said. “So many things have to be done within a very short period. Unlike other rooms that require basic features such as electricity, heating, and four walls, your kitchen needs more than just that. Ideally, your kitchen will need electrical wiring, heating, extensive plumbing, durable flooring, a robust cabinet set, strong countertops, built-in appliances, and user-friendly space. All these features take time to design and install.”

For those interested in going DIY, no matter the number of possible delays one can try to account for, it is important to remember that the most accurate estimates will almost always come from hired professionals.