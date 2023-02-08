BreakingNews
SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic Park
Grow bananas, pecans and more on this $2M Georgia estate

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

For anyone looking for a place for outdoor excursions and a little farming, the Millrock Estate in Quitman, near Valdosta, is a bit of paradise. At 165 acres, the massive property has a lot to offer.

More than a century old, the home’s many original features provide a flashback to the past.

“The home is named Millrock and is a 1908 rare hipped-roof two-story Craftsman home with an extraordinary wrap-around front porch with exquisite masonry work,” the listing said. “This historic home retains almost all of its original features and finishes including original rare light fixtures, different and unique fireplaces in all rooms, Honduran mahogany floors, plaster walls and 11-foot ceilings with picture molding for hanging pictures.”

Credit: Tommy Davis

Credit: Tommy Davis

Inside, the house is full of Southern charm.

“The interior has a grand front foyer with French doors to the living room, dining room and to the porch from both rooms,” the listing said. “Connected to the dining room is a Butler’s pantry with original built-in china cupboard and antique working sink. The kitchen has an original built-in china cupboard, large six-burner, griddle, two-oven Five-Star gas stove with stainless hood. All appliances are included. Connected to the kitchen is a generous food pantry/laundry room. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a connected bath. There is also a Spanish tile floored den and an office with an arched fireplace and coiffured ceiling. There are two full baths downstairs. The foyer has a beautiful, grand staircase leading to the upstairs which has three bedrooms, an extra room and a sitting room. Also upstairs is a full bath with footed tub and modern shower and a half-bath. There are three walk-in closets upstairs and several smaller closets, a very unusual characteristic for a house this old. A unique feature of the upstairs is a balcony over the front porch off of the sitting room.”

Credit: Tommy Davis

Credit: Tommy Davis

Surrounded by 40 acres of palm trees and century-old Oaks, the property also features an irrigated pecan orchard and much more.

“Approximately 30 of the 40 acres is planted in irrigated, mature pecan trees that are leased and bring in annual income,” the listing said. “The pecans include 40% Cape Fear, 30% Stuarts and 30% Summers by acreage. Also on the property is a barn two car garage with attached huge permanent greenhouse with water and electric. There is also a tool shed with covered roof for equipment. A fire pit near the home is a place where many wonderful parties have been held. A Mayhaw orchard produces berries each year that can be made to jelly! There are several banana trees that actually grow edible bananas in addition to several fig trees, a lemon tree, persimmon tree and a small pear tree. The property also contains a location with water, electric and septic for a mobile home to the rear. There is a rugged former dairy barn with huge attached concrete silo. Also attached to the barn is a bird dog facility with nine individual pens with water and electric and a huge run yard. Close to the barn is a shooting range and a large garden plot.”

The remaining 125 acres is currently leased as an agricultural field and a half century-old forest space.

Listing by David Burnett and the Canopy Realty Group

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

