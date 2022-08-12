Hidden pantries, secret slides, laundry jets, a sci-fi paradise: You’ve never seen interior design like this

It’s a marvel that has garnered nearly 50,000 likes in just two days.

While Open House was stingy with the details on this second home, the fact remains. It’s a home with a quite incredible invention — the laundry jet.

Scattered throughout the house, there are a number of nearly chest high receptacles. With a little suction, the open holes gobble up any articles of dirty laundry tossed its way.

The home owners make it look effortless.

For all of the gamers that want a special space to do what they love, content creator BANKII has crafted the ultimate sci-fi getaway room. Spotless white and backlit with RGB arrays, the room resembles the cockpit of a futuristic spaceship. At its helm is a trio of monitors, a gaming chair and a gaming command console.

For homeowners looking for a more classic sort of fun, Spoiled Rotten Homes is a contractor of “luxury play houses and unique home design.” For this home, the company crafted a slide right in the kitchen. Hidden snuggly under the tabletop island behind a swinging door disguised as cabinet space, the slide takes the owner down to the bottom floor.