ajc logo
X

Hidden pantries, secret slides, laundry jets, a sci-fi paradise: You’ve never seen interior design like this

Combined ShapeCaption
5 popular interior design styles to try right now.Industrial.Minimalist.Rustic.Electic.Art deco

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The coolest interior designs on the internet

When sprucing up the home, most renovators focus on resale value. Professional designers will focus on personality and style. The designers of these unique homes, on the other hand, had good, old-fashion fun in mind.

Open House is an account that shows off cool homes and spaces from Zillow Gone Wild, Zillow’s brand of extravagant and unique real estate. Topping the list of their offerings, Open House recently featured a number of multi-million dollar megahomes with crafty features, ranging from a hidden pantry to a secret slide.

These designs may not add much to a home’s resale value, but they certainly bring the fun factor sky high.

ExploreAtlanta interior designer transforms historic 1915 warehouse into glamorous work space

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, there is a $2.5 million mansion with a hidden pantry — as seen in the video above. Camouflaged as a kitchen wall with cabinet doors, the entrance opens with a light push. The entrance gives way to a walk-in pantry, featuring a stove, counter space and several wracks worth of storage space.

It’s a marvel that has garnered nearly 50,000 likes in just two days.

ExploreHere’s where the Atlanta housing market stands in 2022

While Open House was stingy with the details on this second home, the fact remains. It’s a home with a quite incredible invention — the laundry jet.

Scattered throughout the house, there are a number of nearly chest high receptacles. With a little suction, the open holes gobble up any articles of dirty laundry tossed its way.

The home owners make it look effortless.

ExploreNew report places Atlanta on list of best cities to buy a fixer-upper

For all of the gamers that want a special space to do what they love, content creator BANKII has crafted the ultimate sci-fi getaway room. Spotless white and backlit with RGB arrays, the room resembles the cockpit of a futuristic spaceship. At its helm is a trio of monitors, a gaming chair and a gaming command console.

For homeowners looking for a more classic sort of fun, Spoiled Rotten Homes is a contractor of “luxury play houses and unique home design.” For this home, the company crafted a slide right in the kitchen. Hidden snuggly under the tabletop island behind a swinging door disguised as cabinet space, the slide takes the owner down to the bottom floor.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Teacher: We have to reclaim our power and public school mission3h ago
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
17h ago
‘Forest defenders’ use extreme tactics in fight to ‘stop cop city’
4h ago
4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents
4h ago
4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents
4h ago
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
14h ago
The Latest
For $7 million, you can have your own castle right here in the U.S.
47m ago
These are the hottest housing markets in Georgia right now
1h ago
Atlanta interior designer transforms historic 1915 warehouse into glamorous work space
Featured
ajc.com

MBest high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
3h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top