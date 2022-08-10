New report places Atlanta on list of best cities to buy a fixer-upper

Last week, the company reported Atlanta is in the 14th spot among America’s top 50 biggest cities when it comes to being the best place to purchase a fixer-upper. To come to that conclusion, Storage Safe analyzed 61,200 active single-family listings on several metrics — including prices, home sizes, lot sizes and more.

The company reported that, within the nation’s 50 biggest cities, fixer-uppers are 32% cheaper on average than standard homes. The median savings was found to be $155,000.