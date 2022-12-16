Here’s how to make massive Christmas yard ornaments you didn’t know you needed

Drill a hole through the sides of the bucket near its base, and insert the handle through the new holes. When you are done, you should be able to use the handle to hold the bucket upside down.

Step two

Tie the ribbon around the bucket’s handle. The ribbon should be a complimentary color to the accompanying ball, not the same color.

Apply the E-6000 glue around the rim of the bucket, and then attack the bucket to the ball. If you are having trouble scraping off any stickers or price tags pasted on the ball, this is a great way to hide them from view.

Once you are done, the slimmer side of the bucket and its handle should be facing up.

Step three

While supporting the bucket, gently flip the ball over so that it is resting on top of the bucket. Let the ball and bucket rest for 12 hours to ensure a strong adhesion.

Once the adhesive has had a chance to set, gently pick up your new ornament from the ball end — ensuring that the bucket remains at its top to avoid putting unnecessary stress on the adhesive. Then, use the bucket’s attached ribbon to hang your new ornament from the porch or even a nearby tree.