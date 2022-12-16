Here’s how to make massive Christmas yard ornaments you didn’t know you needed

Realtor.com released a DIY craft project on Tuesday, revealing a quick and easy way to make massive yard ornaments for the holidays. To make the ornaments, you will need a few items: a ball, bucket, ribbon, pump, E-6000 glue and a cordless drill.
The size and color of the inflatable is important. You will want to find one roughly the size of a basketball, if not larger. For multiple ornaments, make sure to get a variety of festive different colors.
The bucket needs to be a small, classic tin bucket — one significantly smaller than the inflatable ball it will attach to.
Step one
Use the pump to pump up each ball (a bike pump will do the trick). Next, remove the handle from the accompanying bucket.
Drill a hole through the sides of the bucket near its base, and insert the handle through the new holes. When you are done, you should be able to use the handle to hold the bucket upside down.
Step two
Tie the ribbon around the bucket’s handle. The ribbon should be a complimentary color to the accompanying ball, not the same color.
Apply the E-6000 glue around the rim of the bucket, and then attack the bucket to the ball. If you are having trouble scraping off any stickers or price tags pasted on the ball, this is a great way to hide them from view.
Once you are done, the slimmer side of the bucket and its handle should be facing up.
Step three
While supporting the bucket, gently flip the ball over so that it is resting on top of the bucket. Let the ball and bucket rest for 12 hours to ensure a strong adhesion.
Once the adhesive has had a chance to set, gently pick up your new ornament from the ball end — ensuring that the bucket remains at its top to avoid putting unnecessary stress on the adhesive. Then, use the bucket’s attached ribbon to hang your new ornament from the porch or even a nearby tree.
