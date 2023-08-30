Georgia country singer Ray Stevens lists massive $8.2 million Nashville home

Grammy-winning country musician Ray Stevens has placed his Nashville mansion on the market. The Clarkdale, Georgia, native’s Tennessee home is listed at $8,275,000, having recently undergone a $725,000 price drop.

The 9,718 square foot mansion features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a single half bathroom. The home is part of a much larger 6.38-acre estate that features well-manicured gardens and lush greenery.

Built in 1964, the 59-year-old home has received a number of upgrades through the years, including a NewAge outdoor kitchen that has never been used.

The Nashville mansion is located in Belle Meade, a preserved community of historic mansions that offers a number of luxury experiences.

“Belle Meade is dedicated to the preservation of Tennessee’s history, architecture, hospitality, and equestrian legacy,” according to the community’s tourism website. “Guests can enjoy Historic Tours, Family Tours, Wine & Food Pairings, Bourbon Tastings, and Chef-Inspired Food & Wine Pairings, knowing that the purchase of these experiences supports the educational mission of Belle Meade.”

Stevens’ Belle Meade estate features an iron fountain, saltwater pool, a gazebo courtyard, LED waterfall, a cabana and an outdoor kitchen. There is also a meditation courtyard with a fountain, a guesthouse and a pool bath.

Once inside, the elegant home provides a luxurious offering of stunning interior design and spacious living quarters. Perhaps most impressively, the home features an expansive living room equipped with a fireplace and a small library-worth of shelf space. The comforting living space is surrounded by natural wood for a cozy design.

