Eclectic home is homage to life well traveled

The pair saw their opportunity when they were living in Los Angeles and Everett’s aunt passed along a news clipping about Trilith, a community of environmentally-friendly homes and townhomes located in South Atlanta that’s marketed toward creatives. Everett said the idea of an artistic community immediately clicked with the couple, and they became two of the first people to put money down on a lot.

Building began on the house in 2018, and the pair officially moved in with their two daughters the following year. They worked with town architect Lew Oliver to map out the home layout and design; coordinated with Dana Lynch Designs on the interior spaces, down to the last lighting fixture and tile treatment; plus tapped Andrew Kelley of 1023 Construction for the interior builds. “We’d never built a home before so we were overwhelmed by the amount of decisions that go into picking every single paint color and lighting fixture,” Everett said.