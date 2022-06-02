Eclectic home is homage to life well traveled

Though actor Wynn Everett and her writer/entrepreneur husband Michael Albanese have traveled all over — spending time in places like New Zealand, Japan, Hawaii, California, and New York — they’ve always had roots in Georgia. Albanese is from Marietta and Everett is from Cumming though the pair ended up crossing paths for the first time in New York. “Deep down both of us knew we always wanted to move back home eventually,” Everett said.
The pair saw their opportunity when they were living in Los Angeles and Everett’s aunt passed along a news clipping about Trilith, a community of environmentally-friendly homes and townhomes located in South Atlanta that’s marketed toward creatives. Everett said the idea of an artistic community immediately clicked with the couple, and they became two of the first people to put money down on a lot.
Building began on the house in 2018, and the pair officially moved in with their two daughters the following year. They worked with town architect Lew Oliver to map out the home layout and design; coordinated with Dana Lynch Designs on the interior spaces, down to the last lighting fixture and tile treatment; plus tapped Andrew Kelley of 1023 Construction for the interior builds. “We’d never built a home before so we were overwhelmed by the amount of decisions that go into picking every single paint color and lighting fixture,” Everett said.
Having occupied tiny apartments in New York City, the couple wanted to be very intentional about the 2,400-square-foot space they were working with, without any extraneous or precious details. They decided on three small but functional bedrooms on the top floor, plus an open plan design on the second floor that joins the kitchen, living, dining and outdoor porches. “We love how this allows our family to engage in different activities — like cooking, reading, and school work — and still remain together,” Everett said.
Kelley also added built-in shelving in various parts of the home, like Albanese’s office, to house the many books the family has collected over the years. Starting from his days in New York, Albanese began collecting early- and first-edition books, spanning from William Faulkner to Flannery O’Connor. “Once we had children, we stopped collecting first editions in exchange for authors such as Mo Willems, Eric Carle, and Beatrix Potter. Our girls now have their own shelf in the living space packed with all of their collections,” Everett said.
To decorate and balance the home with all the art and sentimental treasures they’ve accrued along their travels, the couple also turned to Everett’s mother — who owns Avis Everett Interiors in Cumming. “She integrated our love for the colorful and eclectic with the more traditional pieces that we own,” Everett said, which transformed the space into a peaceful, bohemian living space. “All of the art we have, and all of the things we’ve brought from our journeys, we wanted to use in our space to tell the story of our family.”
Snapshot
Residents: Michael Albanese, Wynn Everett, Asher Grace Albanese (9 years old), Georgia Millay Albanese (8 years old), and cats Fuzz Runt Waffles and Mr. Buddy
Resident occupations: Michael Albanese (writer/entrepreneur) and Wynn Everett (actor)
Location: South Atlanta, town of Trilith
Square feet: 2,400 square feet
Bedrooms/baths: 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths
Year built: 2018-2019
Year bought: 2019
Builder: Andrew Kelley of 1023 Construction
Architect: Lew Oliver
Design consultants: Interior designer Dana Lynch of Dana Lynch Designs and decorator Avis Everett of Avis Everett Interiors
Favorite architectural elements: the arched entrances to the porch on the main floor and the recessed bookcases in the living spaces and first floor office
Favorite room: the second floor space that incorporates the kitchen, living and dining areas
Favorite outdoor feature: the three porches
Artwork: Courtney Stanford, Asher Albanese, Jim Varketta, Laura Kirkland, Susan Carter Hall, Joe Castillo, Susan Hoffman, David Austin.
Resources: Furniture and decor from Scott’s Antiques, Trifecta Home Furniture, Ralph Lauren, Serena & Lily, Target, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, and Circa Antiques; lighting from Cedar and Moss, Kichler, Arteriors, Visual Comfort, and Circa Antiques; greenery from Green p.s.; rugs from Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and ARE Rugs.
