Don’t make these 5 bathroom layout mistakes

As a rule of thumb, New York-based Pelham and White, an innovative tubs brand, says you should allow for six inches minimum of additional space for the end-to-end length of a freestanding tub. Doing so will avoid your space appearing cramped.

Restricting storage to a vanity

Anyone who has a small bathroom should be aware that oftentimes, the vanity doesn’t offer enough space for all your toiletries, products and other bathroom-related items.

You can change that by thinking outside the box when it comes to storage. Consider hanging baskets along the wall to keep often-used products within reach. You can also take an old-school approach and install a medicine cabinet, according to the blog Elbow Room.

Improper measurements

There’s a reason why the saying goes measure twice, cut once: you want to avoid blunders when installing a new door or replacing the vanity.

Cabinet distributor Kitchen Cabinet Kings has a guide on how to take bathroom measurements before a remodel and a set of standard measurements for bathroom fixtures.

“Measuring your bathroom for a remodel is arguably the most essential first step in the process. After all, you don’t know what you can do with the space until you know exactly what you’re working with!” the website said.

Unfunctional storage

Take a look at your vanity. Are there lots of items on the counter, including toothpaste, hairbrushes and moisturizers? If you’re remodeling your bathroom, it’s time to make the storage work for you, not against you. Use canisters to store loose items such as cotton swabs or keep things organized with drawer trays, according to HGTV.

Lighting that lacks

Sometimes, the existing light in your bathroom isn’t bright enough. Boston-based lighting company Wolfers suggests layering lighting to make the space more balanced. That involves using multiple types of lighting, including accent, ambient and task lighting, each of which serves a different purpose.