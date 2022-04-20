ajc logo
X

Contrast and contemporary fixtures revived comfy Buckhead cottage

Spotlight home
By Lori Keong, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
It’s a blend of laid-back California cool and Southern elegance.

When Kerry and Ian Phillips saw their soon-to-be-home in Buckhead last year, it was love at first sight. Location was everything for the couple, and the Peachtree Park neighborhood felt like the perfect fit. But the Southern elegance lying within this one-story ranch-style home was what sealed the deal.

“As I pulled up from the outside, I knew I had to have it,” Kerry says. “Plus, it was a really old house, and I loved the dark wood on the floors throughout. It had a lot of charm.”

ExploreBoost your home’s curb appeal this spring with these tips

Once they closed on the house, the couple only had a month of whirlwind renovations before their move-in date. Working with interior designer Andi Morse of Morse Design, the pair worked to weave in some airy California contemporary accents to the space, as a nod to Kerry’s upbringing in the Golden State, while preserving the original Southern wainscotting.

ExplorePonce City Market developer breaks ground on second phase

“When designing this home, we aimed to strike a balance between Kerry’s California roots with Ian’s Southern charm, [as he’s an Atlanta native],” Morse told us.

Explore3 decorating tips for re-creating ‘Bridgerton’s’ Regency style at home

And thankfully Morse’s vision immediately clicked with the couple. “It was so quick and easy since she was able to gather exactly what we were looking for even from our first conversation,” Kerry says.

One of the most transformative changes was updating the lighting throughout the house, which Kerry describes as something straight out of “Beauty and The Beast.” Think “old chandeliers with fake candle wax coming down,” Kerry says. “They dangled really low and made the walls feel really short.” All existing lighting was swapped out for chrome-y modern light fixtures, which made a dramatic difference in bringing the house into the present day, and opened up the small rooms. “That was my favorite part of our renovation,” she adds.

Explore3 costly home renovation mistakes first-time homeowners should avoid

Plenty of neutrals and textured fabrics were interspersed throughout the house to give it an open, home-y atmosphere, with well-proportioned furniture making the small rooms feel much bigger. Morse also helped push the couple out of their comfort zone and away from matchy-matchy elements toward artful contrast, like the mismatched metals in the master bathroom and the bolder elements in each of the rooms (including the colorful accent pillows, dark picture frames, and black vases throughout the house).

“Hearing the ideas, at first I thought, I would have never picked these pieces to go together ever,” Kerry says. “But seeing them all in the room all at once, I was like, “Wow, it’s perfect.”

Snapshot

Residents: Ian and Kerry Phillips, plus Ivy the dog

Resident occupations: Real estate manager (Kerry) and investment banker (Ian)

Location: Buckhead

Square feet: 1,741 square feet

Bedrooms/baths: 3 beds / 2 baths

Year built: 1941

Year bought: 2021

Architectural style: Colonial

Favorite architectural elements: Phone nook in hallway, which provides the home with a charming vintage feel, and the wainscotting in the dining room.

Type of renovations: primary suite shower, new light fixtures throughout, roof, backyard refresh (sod, fence, tree removal), attic stabilization, electrical upgrades

Cost of renovations: $50,000

Contractors: Malone Construction

Interior design style: Mixture of California contemporary and traditional Southern accents

Favorite room, and why: Dining space, because it’s open and flows easily to the back porch

Favorite piece of furniture: Leather chairs in front living room

Favorite outdoor feature: Porch with large, flat backyard

Design consultants: Interior decorator Andi Morse of Morse Design

Resources: Furniture and decor from Four Hands, Dovetail Furniture, Target, West Elm, Article, CB2, Pottery Barn, Noir, and Rowe; light fixtures from Rejuvenation and Lamps Plus; drapes and hardware from Restoration Hardware; rugs from Loloi and Jaipur; art from Art Classics and Artfully Walls

CONTACT US

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email lorikeongwrites@gmail.com for more info.

About the Author

Lori Keong
Editors' Picks
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has sent Georgia National Guard medical staffers to 20 hospitals to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The Jolt: Two years after COVID reopening, Brian Kemp campaigns on being first 2h ago
March 15, 2022 Atlanta: Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens (right) Police Chief, Chief Rodney Bryant (left) exit the press conference after talking about how AtlantaÕs homicide detectives have made arrests in 72% of this yearÕs killings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Speaking at a joint news conference at AtlantaÕs public safety headquarters, Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Rodney Bryant also vowed to hire more police officers and double down on efforts to curb street racing across the city. Atlanta police have investigated 33 homicides since the start of the year, up from 24 through this time last year, records show. But homicide investigators have made arrests in about three quarters of those cases, Dickens said, praising the department for Òcracking down on violent crime.Ó ÒI want to stress to the would-be offenders out there that if you think you want to commit a crime in this city, you might want to think again,Ó Dickens said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

OPINION: The hunt for a new Atlanta police chief looks like an inside job
3h ago
Rashaeda Goodwin, a fifth grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow, Georgia, assists a student during class on April 19, 2022. Students across the state will be taking the Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Milestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students
4h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
3h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
3h ago
Chilly, dry start to middle of work week

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After chilly morning, highs in the 70s return
3h ago
The Latest
Taylor Swift’s childhood home in Pennsylvania sold for just under $1M
1h ago
Check out these neighborhood home and garden tours this spring
19h ago
For $800K, you can own this historic, one-of-a-kind home in Morningside
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
17h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
17h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top