Three Georgia multimillion-dollar megahouses are finalists for HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022

According to the National Register of Historic Places, Brookwood Hills is “significant to the history of architecture, landscape architecture and community development in Atlanta.” The exemplary early twentieth century suburban architecture can be seen modernized in the Palisade Road property, represented by Erin Yabroudy.

“The 5 acres were once a spring-fed lake that was set aside for community swimming and nature enjoyment,” the home’s sellers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, choosing to not disclose their names. “This area still has that feeling today even though it has been developed into a beautiful park, swimming and tennis complex. Trees and trails surround the area encouraging wildlife, birds and natural beauty. We especially enjoy hearing the muffled laughter of children as they play at the park and the pool –much the same as it would have been enjoyed in the early 1930 when it was set aside for community gathering.”

It’s that historic charm that they said brightens the homeowning experience that much more.

“Most of the neighborhood was placed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in the 1980s, and our home fits right in,” they said. “While we were able to embellish the classic home front façade and landscaping, we were also able to contemporize the back of the home to open it up to embrace the landscaping that makes this neighborhood so special. The reverence of the NRHP designation keeps our neighborhood’s integrity intact. Beautiful, architecturally significant homes; organically planned tree lined streets that realize a Frederick Olmstead method of living with nature. With Atlanta’s dense and prolific developments surrounding the neighborhood it is both embracing and personal to turn into the -protected urbane neighborhood that we have called home.”

Combined Shape Caption As represented by Logan Fitts Credit: Gold Lens Media Credit: Gold Lens Media Combined Shape Caption As represented by Logan Fitts Credit: Gold Lens Media Credit: Gold Lens Media

Located at 937 Richards Branch Road, as represented by Logan Fitts, Morganton’s six bedroom and five-and-a-half bathroom $5.4 million Oyster Homestead is one of two Georgia homes competing for the Countryside Retreats category. It’s nearly 7,000 square feet of luxury.

“I could write paragraphs about the cool features, high-tech upgrades, and interior/exterior finishes of the home, but what really makes Oyster Homestead such a unique and beautiful listing is the property itself — the work that went into creating the home site, the winding National Forest lined road leading up to the private gate and front of the home, and the stunning mountain view that no photo can seem to capture just right, but if anything could, it would be the ABUNDANT glass across the rear and front of the home in person!” Fitts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It’s an amazing thing to see when visitors pull up to the home and can, from the driveway, see through the dining space out past the far wall and into the multi-range mountain views facing out from the backside of the home,” he said.

Alongside the Oyster Homestead, also represented by Logan Fitts, Mineral Bluff’s Toccoa Dream Lodge at 239 Wildwood Trail is a big competitor for the Countryside Retreats top spot. Priced at just under $3 million, the 5,356 square foot luxury home comes equipped with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

“I am ecstatic to be a part of HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt along with my amazing clients and their beautiful retreats that I have had the opportunity to bring to the luxury real estate marketplace!” Fitts said. “When I first heard that not just one, but two of my current listings were being featured, I was both grateful and SO excited for my sellers — and for potential buyers! In real estate, it’s like you’re a proud parent with each of your listings you get to work with, market, and bring to its full potential. It’s an incredible moment witnessing millions of HGTV fans across the world getting the chance to tour and learn more about these two chalets tucked away in such a quaint and unique part of the country.”

What separates the Toccoa Dream Lodge from the competition? There’s the private island, for starters.

“You heard that right — Toccoa Dream Lodge has its own island,” Fitts said.

Combined Shape Caption As presented by Logan Fitts Credit: Gold Lens Media Credit: Gold Lens Media Combined Shape Caption As presented by Logan Fitts Credit: Gold Lens Media Credit: Gold Lens Media

The fact that three massive multi-million dollar listings have made it to HGTV’s final days of voting is not lost on Harry Norman Realtors President and CEO Jenni Bonura.

“The historic home on 90 Palisade Road carries a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, and these historic details have been meticulously preserved and integrated into the remastered home you see today,” Bonura said. “From the curb, the presence of the home exudes timeless elegance framed by the lush greenery and landscaping of the historic Brookwood Hills neighborhood of Atlanta.

“Toccoa Dream Lodge at 239 Wildwood Trail embodies rustic luxury that feels simultaneously like a retreat from urban life and a five-star resort. Blue Mountain Oyster Homestead at 937 Richards Branch Road was intentionally built and designed to complement and enjoy the natural landscape of the mountains that surround it; the level of detail that is in this home is just as impressive as it’s serene location.”

Voting for the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022 ends Aug. 2.