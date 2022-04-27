Buckhead midcentury home filled with art, light, and custom details

Jessica’s own personal touches include her original artwork and custom designs featured throughout the house, plus modern hardware on the cabinets through her company Nest Studio. An impressive collection of her art amassed over the past decade from estate sales, local artists, and online also pepper the walls.

Other creative surprises up her sleeve — to the delight of her two children Lucy, 7, and Bryan, 10 — include a secret passageway leading to Lucy’s bedroom, plus some custom beds and forts that Jessica built for their bedrooms.

Her kids even had a hand in making some of the artwork in the house, and were key decision-makers in design schemes for their bedrooms. “I mocked up what things could look like and gave them some choices, then pinned up wallpaper options so they could make selections,” Jessica says. “I’m always trying to design spaces that are family- and kid-friendly.”

Snapshot

Residents: Jessica and Scott Davis, their kids Bryan and Lucy, and their poodle Cheerio

Resident occupations: Jessica Davis (interior designer, founder of design firm Atelier Davis and hardware company Nest Studio) and Scott Davis (management consultant at North Highland Group)

Location: Buckhead

Square feet: 3,000 square feet

Bedrooms/baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths

Year built: 1960

Year bought: 2018

Architectural style: midcentury modern

Favorite architectural elements: The ceilings, from the beams to the bleached tongue and groove panels

Type of renovations: Complete kitchen overhaul, addition of a hallway to the children’s quarters plus a new kid’s bedroom, guest bathroom remodeling, new floors, added windows

Cost of renovations: $175,000

Builder: Jerry Cooper

Architect: David Obuchowski

Contractors: Randy Guyton of Guyton Design Homes

Favorite room: The kitchen

Favorite piece of furniture: The Nychair in the master bedroom

Favorite outdoor feature: Definitely the hardscaping

Decor tip: Don’t be afraid to mix colors and styles, especially when it comes to artwork. Artwork can stand on its own apart from the style of the interior, so you can use modern art in a traditional space or vice versa.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Ikea, Chairish, Etsy, Target, Amazon, CB2, West Elm, Furbish Studio, Innovation Living, Hay; kitchen counters from Dekton; kitchen appliances from AJ Madison; kitchen skylight from Velux; lighting from Worley’s Lighting and Koncept; wallpaper from Spoonflower; hardware from Nest Studio.

