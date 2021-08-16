Don’t make these mistakes when using white paint

Not picking enough paint swatches

Don’t be shy about having options. Louisville, Kentucky-based interior designer Laura McGarity told BETTER by Today that you should get ample swatches.

“Start by getting a lot of the little paint swatches,” said the owner of The Fat Lamb Modern Kitchen & Bar. “More than you think. Don’t be shy. Don’t take two or three, that’s not enough. Take home eight to 15 swatches. You can eliminate half off the bat when you get home.”

Using white to brighten a space.

White paint can make a room look bigger, experts told Real Simple. But be careful when using it to add brightness to a dark space.

“White in a room with very little natural light will often look dirty and depressing,” architectural color consultant Amy Krane told Elle Decor. “It’s better to embrace the lack of light and choose a color with some hue, using a mid-tone or even dark color.”