Luxurious views, amenities await at $675K Buckhead condo

The immaculately maintained home welcomes you with incredible views of Midtown and Buckhead skylines. Inside, natural light fills the home. Features include automatic window shades, high-end Thermador appliances and hardwood floors.

Explore Contrast and contemporary fixtures revived comfy Buckhead cottage

Among the updated kitchen features are stone countertops, a hidden refrigerator, a large island and custom pantry drawers. The dining room can accommodate up to 12 people and is designed to provide a stunning dining experience.