Luxurious views, amenities await at $675K Buckhead condo

This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit is condo living at its finest, conveniently located in the sought-after boutique building, The Astoria at the Aramore. The luxurious high-rise is near Bobby Jones Golf Course, Peachtree Battle shopping center and the Beltline.
The immaculately maintained home welcomes you with incredible views of Midtown and Buckhead skylines. Inside, natural light fills the home. Features include automatic window shades, high-end Thermador appliances and hardwood floors.
Among the updated kitchen features are stone countertops, a hidden refrigerator, a large island and custom pantry drawers. The dining room can accommodate up to 12 people and is designed to provide a stunning dining experience.
The kitchen opens to a living room with an open floor plan and custom built-in cabinetry, including a wine fridge. Step outside onto the star of the home — a long covered balcony — to unwind after a long day.
The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet with custom features, a spa-like tub, a separate spacious shower and double vanity. Luxury continues in the secondary bedroom, which can also be used as a den or office space thanks to the built-in Murphy Bed. The room also has an ensuite bathroom and a large closet.
While there is plenty of high-end shopping and dining nearby, you may never want to leave The Astoria community. A dog park, fitness center, resort-style pool, club room, 5-star concierge service that is onsite 24/7 and other amenities are available.
Listing by Alex Smith Meier and Christine Aiken, Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta.
