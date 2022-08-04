Atlanta interior designers transform playroom into Georgia sports super-fan hangout

The 9,000 square foot home’s interior design has been over a decade in the making. Director of Medical Affairs for Galt Pharmaceuticals Dr. W. Scott Chappel and Marietta-based OB-GYN Dr. Mary Chappell live in the house with their two children and dog Ryland.

“We started working with these clients about 13 years ago and over the years have designed the family room, living room, kitchen, home office, children’s bedrooms, the teen hangout and now are in the midst of a pool addition and outdoor living space,” Kandrac said.

When it came time to decorate the aged-out playroom, the skilled design team had to divide and conquer.

“We are most proud of the way we were able to ‘separate’ the one big space,” she said. “The younger son wanted to play video games with friends and the older daughter wanted to be able to have snacks, play games and have girl talk in the eating area. The use of sheer draperies accomplished this without making the spaces dark. One unexpected surprise that the clients shared with us is that the kids spend way more time in there than they ever imagined!”

Combined Shape Caption Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design Credit: Catmax Studio Credit: Catmax Studio Combined Shape Caption Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design Credit: Catmax Studio Credit: Catmax Studio

Featuring the classic red and black color scheme of the Georgia Bulldogs, the dull and empty playroom was transformed into a stylish and sports-loving hangout spot. The space features sports references ranging from the Atlanta Braves to Truist Park to the championship Dawgs.

When it comes to crafting your own sports haven, Kandrac said that it’s important to think like an interior designer.

“Think about the function of a space before anything!!” she said. “Listen to the needs of your client and work backward from there. Select items that make them feel comfortable and happy and want to BE in the space. Designers can make rooms beautiful but there is so much more to it. It’s the ‘feeling’ you get being in a space and the things that make the clients feel like it’s home.”

Combined Shape Caption Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design Credit: Catmax Studio Credit: Catmax Studio Combined Shape Caption Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design Credit: Catmax Studio Credit: Catmax Studio

In the end, it’s a collaborative process that requires trust and open mindedness.

“These are the type of clients that take pride in their home and chose to design it slowly,” she said. “They thought things through, were very sure of what they wanted but appreciated new ideas and input from us. Every single room we designed for this family has been a great collaboration and attributes to our many years of a successful working relationship!”