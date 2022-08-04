BreakingNews
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
ajc logo
X

Atlanta interior designers transform playroom into Georgia sports super-fan hangout

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Go Dawgs!

With the Georgia Bulldogs being the 2021-2022 College Football Playoff National Champions and the Atlanta Braves holding the 2021 World Series title, it’s a good time to be a Georgia sports fan. Following a visit from expert Atlanta decorators, two local sports-loving teenagers are now living it up in style.

Kandrac & Kole Interior Design, Atlanta’s own expert decorators, decided to turn a client’s old playroom into the perfect Georgia sports super-fan hangout.

“The room was previously a ‘play room’ for the client’s children,” Joann Kandrac told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They asked for us to design a ‘teen hangout’ once they outgrew the space. This would serve both a 14 year old girl and an 11 year old boy. Luckily, one of their shared interests was sports.

“The family are huge Georgia sports fans and have lots of memorabilia and collections for both the Bulldogs and the Braves.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Before the overhaul, the mostly empty playroom can be seen begging for a facelift

Credit: Catmax Studio

Before the overhaul, the mostly empty playroom can be seen begging for a facelift

Credit: Catmax Studio

Combined ShapeCaption
Before the overhaul, the mostly empty playroom can be seen begging for a facelift

Credit: Catmax Studio

Credit: Catmax Studio

ExploreThe Great Gatsby of Atlanta: History behind Coca-Cola heir’s Briarcliff Mansion

The 9,000 square foot home’s interior design has been over a decade in the making. Director of Medical Affairs for Galt Pharmaceuticals Dr. W. Scott Chappel and Marietta-based OB-GYN Dr. Mary Chappell live in the house with their two children and dog Ryland.

“We started working with these clients about 13 years ago and over the years have designed the family room, living room, kitchen, home office, children’s bedrooms, the teen hangout and now are in the midst of a pool addition and outdoor living space,” Kandrac said.

When it came time to decorate the aged-out playroom, the skilled design team had to divide and conquer.

“We are most proud of the way we were able to ‘separate’ the one big space,” she said. “The younger son wanted to play video games with friends and the older daughter wanted to be able to have snacks, play games and have girl talk in the eating area. The use of sheer draperies accomplished this without making the spaces dark. One unexpected surprise that the clients shared with us is that the kids spend way more time in there than they ever imagined!”

Combined ShapeCaption
Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design

Credit: Catmax Studio

Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design

Credit: Catmax Studio

Combined ShapeCaption
Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design

Credit: Catmax Studio

Credit: Catmax Studio

ExploreInside HGTV star Ty Pennington’s new Atlanta condo building

Featuring the classic red and black color scheme of the Georgia Bulldogs, the dull and empty playroom was transformed into a stylish and sports-loving hangout spot. The space features sports references ranging from the Atlanta Braves to Truist Park to the championship Dawgs.

When it comes to crafting your own sports haven, Kandrac said that it’s important to think like an interior designer.

“Think about the function of a space before anything!!” she said. “Listen to the needs of your client and work backward from there. Select items that make them feel comfortable and happy and want to BE in the space. Designers can make rooms beautiful but there is so much more to it. It’s the ‘feeling’ you get being in a space and the things that make the clients feel like it’s home.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design

Credit: Catmax Studio

Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design

Credit: Catmax Studio

Combined ShapeCaption
Courtesy of Kandrac & Kole Interior Design

Credit: Catmax Studio

Credit: Catmax Studio

ExploreHow to make an entrance like a pro, according to Atlanta’s top interior designers

In the end, it’s a collaborative process that requires trust and open mindedness.

“These are the type of clients that take pride in their home and chose to design it slowly,” she said. “They thought things through, were very sure of what they wanted but appreciated new ideas and input from us. Every single room we designed for this family has been a great collaboration and attributes to our many years of a successful working relationship!”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
California governor Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: stop filming in Georgia5h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
7h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
2h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
9h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
9h ago
Georgia teacher pension fund dropped $15 billion in rough year for stocks
4h ago
The Latest
Former Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones puts $2.65M Atlanta penthouse on the market
Budget-friendly lighting ideas to make your home look more expensive
Unique Georgia ‘Guitarchitecture’ is going viral
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
7h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top