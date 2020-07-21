AJC’s Private Quarters: Best sunrooms submitted by readers

It’s summer in metro Atlanta, and the heat is on. Sunrooms are the perfect space for enjoying the outdoors without having to deal with bugs or enduring the heat. If you happen to be blessed with a sunroom in your home, you’re likely spending a lot of time there during these sweltering summer days.
If you’re looking to update your sunroom or if you just want to take a look at some belonging to Atlanta residents, you’re in luck. Recently, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Private Quarters asked readers to share photos and details about the solariums in their homes. After receiving dozens of photos from readers, the AJC selected four to be featured.
The four sunrooms that were selected belong to Karen Waldon, Catherine Cathey, Alison Weidner and Chase Turner.
Waldon bought her single story home in Waycross in 2017 with plans to renovate it for retirement. “The inspiration for the sunroom was simple. We wanted a place with enough sunlight and seating to host family and friend gatherings,” she said. “Both James and I are from large families, and every occasion is a good occasion to spend time together. The sunroom is adjacent to the backyard and creates the ideal indoor/outdoor space.”
Cathey planned every detail of the sunroom in her Cumming home that features a sound system, can lighting and a waterfall.“Family get-togethers are frequent and the sunroom provides the perfect place for snacks and conversation,” she said. “It is also a wonderful place to be alone, listening to the fountain, reading a book, or silently meditating.”
In the Kirkwood neighborhood in Atlanta, Weidner enjoys her sunroom by starting each day with a book and a cup of coffee. The inspiration for the design is midcentury modern meets Scandanavian minimalism.
And last but not least, Turner and his family spend time in their outdoor space barbecuing and playing games during family game night. “We wanted an area where even in a large community (400 plus townhomes) we could feel as though we had our own oasis day and night,” he said. “We liked the idea of the lights for dusk and night. During the day it’s beautiful to see our flowers as they bloom.”