Enjoy resort-style living in town at this $8.7M estate with private lake

Sitting on more than 11 acres, this lovely property includes a private lake, heated pool, bocce court, lakefront bar and gazebo, fire pit and plenty of other entertaining spaces and incredible details.

On the main level, there’s a wet bar and wine cellar, as well as a fantastic owner’s suite with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, and sitting room with a view of the lake. Take the elevator to all three levels, where you’ll find plenty of secondary bedrooms and suites.