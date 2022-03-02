Enjoy resort-style living in town at this $8.7M estate with private lake

This rare lake-front estate inside the perimeter offers resort-style living near Buckhead and Chastain.
Sitting on more than 11 acres, this lovely property includes a private lake, heated pool, bocce court, lakefront bar and gazebo, fire pit and plenty of other entertaining spaces and incredible details.
On the main level, there’s a wet bar and wine cellar, as well as a fantastic owner’s suite with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, and sitting room with a view of the lake. Take the elevator to all three levels, where you’ll find plenty of secondary bedrooms and suites.
The kitchen on main offers tons of space with 11 to 22-foot ceilings, gorgeous views and a covered lanai for outdoor dining.
A brand new guest apartment is located above the detached garage, allowing you to maintain your privacy.
Listing by Susan Protos, ATL Realty.
About the Author