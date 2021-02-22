7 Midtown condos you can call home for under $300,000

860 Peachtree St

Those in search of a loft are in luck with this one bedroom condo on the 7th floor of Spire Midtown. Plenty of natural light streams in through the windows, which offer views of Peachtree Street. There is concierge service, too.

827 Durant Pl NE

Who says Midtown has to mean hustle and bustle? Situated on a quiet tree-lined street, you’ll get two closets, a renovated bathroom and easy access to the Beltline and Ponce City Market as well as MARTA.

943 Peachtree Street NE

Ever-changing views can be yours at Metropolis condos. The listing states that the #1316 unit offers the best views. There’s an open floor plan and the shower has been upgraded to a stone walk-in.

1074 Peachtree Walk NE

Peachtree Walk offers a condo with access to Piedmont Park, the High Museum of Art and the Alliance Theater among other attractions. Inside the home is an open floor plan and a walk-out balcony.

1101 Juniper St NE

A huge bedroom and private bathroom is offered in this 764 square foot condo. This isn’t a ground-floor unit but you can skip taking the elevator because it’s close enough to it. Overlooking 12th St., this condo also has a separate storage unit and covered parking.

878 Peachtree St NE

High ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances are just a few features of this Peachtree Lofts condo. The location offers walking access to more than 100 restaurants, too.