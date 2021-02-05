5 starter condos with convenient access to MARTA

A renovated unit on the 27th floor, this condo recently got a $5,000 price cut. So it provides walkable access to Whole Foods Market and the Woodruff Arts Center for a lower price.

502 Pryor St SW Unit 216, Atlanta - $110,000

Get from home to the airport or Mercedes-Benz Stadium in minutes from this spot in downtown Atlanta, which is described as “perfect” on the listing. Glimpse views of the city in the open loft floor plan, too.

384 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE Unit 124, Atlanta - $229,900

A walkout patio comes with this extra-large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom space in the heart of Old Fourth Ward. There’s also access to the Beltline, downtown and Virginia Highlands.

805 Peachtree St NE Unit 209, Atlanta - $250,000

Shopping and Michelin star restaurants are right within reach at this Midtown condo between 5th and 6th streets. The 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit offers storage across the hall so there’s room in the 1,010 square foot space to put all your belongings.

220 Renaissance Pkwy NE Apt 2107, Atlanta - $279,000

In the center of Old Fourth Ward and Midtown is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with convenient access to the Fox Theatre and Ponce City Market. It’s also tucked away in a tree-lined area, so it offers a bit of privacy.