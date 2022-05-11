6 top Memorial Day wreath ideas for your front door

Check out a tutorial on how to craft this top tier decoration at flamingotoes.com.

Patriotic Cross Wreath

If you are looking to add a spiritual spin to your front door, this patriotic cross wreath has it all. You are going to need a UITC wreath board, ties, rosebuds and ribbons for this project.

Check out a DIY tutorial on the Unique in the Creek YouTube page.

Flag Wreath

If time is not on your side, this flag wreath can be put together quickly. To make this beautiful Memorial Day decoration, you will need cotton fabric in blue, white and red, a foam wreath, wooden stars and white craft paint.

For a full tutorial, visit annsentitledlife.com.

Old Glory Wreath

Nothing says Memorial Day like Old Glory. This gorgeous wreath comes packed with patriotism and will only take a few moments of your time to craft.

You will need a pre-made grapevine wreath, striped ribbon, burlap ribbon, miniature flags, hot glue and a bow. The full tutorial for this DIY project can be found at gluesticksblog.com.

‘Merica Wreath

If you want to go all out this year, then the ‘Merica wreath is the way to go. This high-octane front door decoration features everything you could possibly need to get the message across.

To make it, you will need a UITC board, mesh, ribbons, star decoration pick, firecracker picks, ties, wire cutters, truck vinyl decal and cardboard. Check out the full tutorial on the Unique in the Creek YouTube page.