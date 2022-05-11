BreakingNews
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
ajc logo
X

6 top Memorial Day wreath ideas for your front door

caption arrowCaption
5 Things , You Might Not Know About Memorial Day.Memorial Day isn't just an opportunity for a barbecue or beach trip. It's a day honoring American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.1. , It originally honored military personnel who died in the Civil War (1861-1865).2, Roughly 620,000 Americans died in the Civil War — making it the deadliest war in American history.3. , Red poppies are known as a symbol of remembrance. It's a tradition to wear them to honor those who died in war.4. , It wasn't always Memorial Day — it used to be known as Decoration Day.5. , President Bill Clinton signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act on Dec. 28, 2000, designating Memorial Day as a National Moment of Remembrance

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
These are the best decorations to commemorate the day.

Memorial Day is just weeks away, which means it’s time to remember the fallen. It’s time to pay respects. When it comes to showing your support, it should all start at the front door — in full view for neighbors and passers-by. With that in mind, make the most out of Memorial Day 2022 by crafting a special DIY patriotic wreath for your home.

Here are this year’s top DIY wreath ideas for your home this Memorial Day:

Patriotic Mesh Wreath

For the perfect red, white and blue wreath to last you through July 4 weekend, you will need red and blue mesh frame, pipe cleaners, ribbon, floral picks and flags. To get started, check out this tutorial on thecraftyblogstalker.com.

Patriotic Pom-Pom Wreath

If you are looking for something a little more subtle, then this pom-pom wreath is going to be your ideal front door decoration. You will need yarn, wooden stars, pins and twine. But, in the end, you will have a wreath like no others in your neighborhood.

Check out a tutorial on how to craft this top tier decoration at flamingotoes.com.

Patriotic Cross Wreath

If you are looking to add a spiritual spin to your front door, this patriotic cross wreath has it all. You are going to need a UITC wreath board, ties, rosebuds and ribbons for this project.

Check out a DIY tutorial on the Unique in the Creek YouTube page.

Flag Wreath

If time is not on your side, this flag wreath can be put together quickly. To make this beautiful Memorial Day decoration, you will need cotton fabric in blue, white and red, a foam wreath, wooden stars and white craft paint.

For a full tutorial, visit annsentitledlife.com.

ExploreStock Up: 3 foods and drinks to have on hand for Memorial Day weekend

Old Glory Wreath

Nothing says Memorial Day like Old Glory. This gorgeous wreath comes packed with patriotism and will only take a few moments of your time to craft.

You will need a pre-made grapevine wreath, striped ribbon, burlap ribbon, miniature flags, hot glue and a bow. The full tutorial for this DIY project can be found at gluesticksblog.com.

‘Merica Wreath

If you want to go all out this year, then the ‘Merica wreath is the way to go. This high-octane front door decoration features everything you could possibly need to get the message across.

To make it, you will need a UITC board, mesh, ribbons, star decoration pick, firecracker picks, ties, wire cutters, truck vinyl decal and cardboard. Check out the full tutorial on the Unique in the Creek YouTube page.

About the Author

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Each room in sprawling Country Club of the South home has its own personality
1h ago
9 garden getaways to celebrate spring around Atlanta
A TikTok famous Marilyn Monroe impersonator is living in the star’s ‘haunted’ former home
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top