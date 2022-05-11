6 top Memorial Day wreath ideas for your front door

Memorial Day is just weeks away, which means it’s time to remember the fallen. It’s time to pay respects. When it comes to showing your support, it should all start at the front door — in full view for neighbors and passers-by. With that in mind, make the most out of Memorial Day 2022 by crafting a special DIY patriotic wreath for your home.
Here are this year’s top DIY wreath ideas for your home this Memorial Day:
Patriotic Mesh Wreath
For the perfect red, white and blue wreath to last you through July 4 weekend, you will need red and blue mesh frame, pipe cleaners, ribbon, floral picks and flags. To get started, check out this tutorial on thecraftyblogstalker.com.
Patriotic Pom-Pom Wreath
If you are looking for something a little more subtle, then this pom-pom wreath is going to be your ideal front door decoration. You will need yarn, wooden stars, pins and twine. But, in the end, you will have a wreath like no others in your neighborhood.
Check out a tutorial on how to craft this top tier decoration at flamingotoes.com.
Patriotic Cross Wreath
If you are looking to add a spiritual spin to your front door, this patriotic cross wreath has it all. You are going to need a UITC wreath board, ties, rosebuds and ribbons for this project.
Check out a DIY tutorial on the Unique in the Creek YouTube page.
Flag Wreath
If time is not on your side, this flag wreath can be put together quickly. To make this beautiful Memorial Day decoration, you will need cotton fabric in blue, white and red, a foam wreath, wooden stars and white craft paint.
For a full tutorial, visit annsentitledlife.com.
Old Glory Wreath
Nothing says Memorial Day like Old Glory. This gorgeous wreath comes packed with patriotism and will only take a few moments of your time to craft.
You will need a pre-made grapevine wreath, striped ribbon, burlap ribbon, miniature flags, hot glue and a bow. The full tutorial for this DIY project can be found at gluesticksblog.com.
‘Merica Wreath
If you want to go all out this year, then the ‘Merica wreath is the way to go. This high-octane front door decoration features everything you could possibly need to get the message across.
To make it, you will need a UITC board, mesh, ribbons, star decoration pick, firecracker picks, ties, wire cutters, truck vinyl decal and cardboard. Check out the full tutorial on the Unique in the Creek YouTube page.
