Holiday wreath craft kits offer fun as a family

The kit is geared more toward younger children, but has had older kids in families also pick one up and made it a family affair, the crafter said.

A paper wreath, plain and glittered cardstock cut-out stars, and a pipe cleaner are provided. The only thing needed is glue.

Eads said she’s received positive feedback from the previous two wreath kits. “I had rave reviews from families doing it. One family took the Valentine’s Day wreath to the next level. On their hearts, they wrote reasons why they loved each other.”

“It’s really a fun thing to do as a family, and it’s screen-free so it gets you away from your device. “We really love to find the little holidays, like flip flop day,” she added.

Next up is “Shark Awareness Day” and Eads has a sun catcher’s kit planned for July 12 through 17.

The July 4th kits are available for pick up Monday through July 3 at the children’s reference desk (located to the left as you enter the library). No registration is required.

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Address: 805 Clay Road, Mableton (678-398-5828).

