Holiday wreath craft kits offer fun as a family

Q: Can you tell me about the craft kits offered for children at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton?
A: You are inquiring about the upcoming July 4th wreath craft kits offered this week you can take home and make.
Traditionally hosted in person, closures due to COVID-19 led the staff to become creative with what they could provide for kids to do at home.
As a recent new hire getting her “foot in the door” as the Youth Services Librarian I, Allyson Eads started the holiday wreath craft kits for Valentine’s Day.
“I like making craft kits for kids that have a purpose, like a decoration,” she said. “Everyone loves paper plate animal crafts, but I do really enjoy making ones that actually have a use which is why I started with the wreaths because they are so cute, you can hang them anywhere in your house and make a great decoration.”
The kit is geared more toward younger children, but has had older kids in families also pick one up and made it a family affair, the crafter said.
A paper wreath, plain and glittered cardstock cut-out stars, and a pipe cleaner are provided. The only thing needed is glue.
Credit: Contributed
Eads said she’s received positive feedback from the previous two wreath kits. “I had rave reviews from families doing it. One family took the Valentine’s Day wreath to the next level. On their hearts, they wrote reasons why they loved each other.”
“It’s really a fun thing to do as a family, and it’s screen-free so it gets you away from your device. “We really love to find the little holidays, like flip flop day,” she added.
Next up is “Shark Awareness Day” and Eads has a sun catcher’s kit planned for July 12 through 17.
The July 4th kits are available for pick up Monday through July 3 at the children’s reference desk (located to the left as you enter the library). No registration is required.
Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Address: 805 Clay Road, Mableton (678-398-5828).
New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com